PMD Device Solutions: Bulletin from the 2024 Annual General Meeting of PMD

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2024 / PMD Device Solutions (FRA:8T0)(STO:PMDS) The Annual General Meeting of PMD Device Solutions AB (publ), reg. no 556639-6809 (the "Company") was held today, 28 June 2024. The Meeting resolved on all proposed matters in accordance with the Board's previously announced proposals. The following is a summary of the main decisions taken.

Adoption of the profit and loss account and balance sheet

The Annual General Meeting adopted the income statement and balance sheet as included in the annual report and consolidated financial statements for the financial year 2023.

Appropriations relating to the result

The Annual General Meeting decided that the result for the financial year 2023 shall be carried forward.

Discharge from liability

The Annual General Meeting resolved to discharge each of the members of the Board of Directors and the CEO from liability in respect of the management of the financial year 2023.

Board of Directors and auditor

The Annual General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the proposals submitted, that a total Board fee of SEK 844,800 shall be paid, of which SEK 316,800 to the Chairman of the Board and SEK 264,000 each to the Board members Christer Ahlberg and Magnus Christensen.

It was resolved that the auditor's fee shall be paid according to current and approved invoices.

It was resolved that the Board shall consist of five members and to re-elect Myles Murray, Christer Ahlberg, Magnus Christensen and Anne Dorney as ordinary members of the Board. It was decided to elect Peter Donnelly as Chairman of the Board.

It was further resolved to appoint, until the end of the next Annual General Meeting, the authorized public accountant Martin Gustafsson, HLB Auditoriet AB, as the Company's auditor with authorized public accountant Mats-Åke Andersson as deputy auditor.

Authorisation for the Board of Directors to decide on the issue of shares, warrants and convertibles

The Annual General Meeting decided to authorise the Board of Directors to resolve, on one or more occasions during the period until the next Annual General Meeting, to issue new shares, convertibles and warrants with or without derogation from the shareholders' preferential rights. New issues of shares, as well as issues of warrants and convertibles, may be made with or without deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights and with or without provision for contribution in kind, set-off or other conditions.

Issues with or without derogation from the shareholders' preferential rights may be made to the extent permitted by the current Articles of Association, or by any other Articles of Association that the shareholders may adopt by the required majority during the period up to the next Annual General Meeting.

The issue decided by virtue of the authorisation shall be made at the market subscription price, subject to the market issue discount, if any. The issue decided by virtue of the authorisation shall be made in order to provide the Company with working capital, to increase the Company's financial flexibility and to enable acquisitions by payment in shares.

Information about PMDS PMD Device Solutions AB develops and sells medical products for respiratory monitoring in both the hospital acute monitoring sector and the remote monitoring homecare sector. Its primary product is RespiraSense, a solution used for monitoring respiratory rate to support the detection of patient deterioration early and to avoid preventable respiratory failure and adverse patient outcomes. RespiraSense is, to the Company's knowledge, the world's only continuous, motion-tolerant respiratory rate monitor delivering class-leading reliability in measuring respiratory rate. RespiraSense is a novel technology that is commercialised in Europe, the UK, and FDA cleared in the US. The company's shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (STO: PMDS).

