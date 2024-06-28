Suspension of trading in AS "Latvijas Gaze" shares

Nasdaq Riga decided on June 28, to immediately suspend trading in the shares of AS Latvijas Gaze (GZE1R, LV0000100899). Trading is suspended based on the information published on the internet that is not yet published on the information system of . Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.