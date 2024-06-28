Iron Fish Distillery: Michigan Farm Distillery Wins Multiple Whiskey Awards for 'Mad Angler' Series, Highlighting Sustainability and Watershed Protection

Iron Fish Distillery, a family-owned farm distillery in Michigan, has been awarded multiple prestigious whiskey awards for their 'Mad Angler' series. Each product in the series is aged for over five years, demonstrating their commitment to excellence. Inspired by Michael Delp's portrayal of the Mad Angler's deep frustration with the uncertain fate of rivers, Iron Fish named its estate farm-distilled and aged whiskies 'Mad Angler.' This initiative aims to draw attention to the critical issue of protecting watersheds and preserving rivers.

Iron Fish Mad Angler Awards

ASCOT award winners for Mad Angler® Bourbon, Mad Angler® Bottled-In-Bond, and Mad Angler® Rye Whiskey.





The Mad Angler® name is inspired by the works of celebrated northern Michigan writer Michael Delp, advocate of rivers, who often finds creativity in fly fishing on his beloved Boardman River.

Iron Fish Distillery's 'Mad Angler' whiskies are inspired by poems highlighting the river's lack of control over its future. Named to raise awareness about river conservation, these award-winning whiskies use grain from Iron Fish's 120-acre farm, which adheres to sustainable practices under the Michigan Agriculture Environmental Assurance Program (MAEAP). The distillery supports watershed organizations, including the Iron Fish Arctic Grayling Research Fund, promoting the reintroduction of Arctic Grayling to Michigan rivers.

Mad Angler® Whiskey Story - See Video with Michael Delp

"Our Mad Angler Bourbon Batch #4 marks the beginning of our commitment to ensuring that every product under the Mad Angler brand is aged for over 5 years," said David Wallace, co-founder and master distiller of Iron Fish.

The ASCOT Awards, created by spirits expert Fred Minnick are a prestigious international spirits competition. These awards honor exceptional distillers and marketers, divided into Marketing + Design and Taste Competitions. In the Taste Competition, entries are blind-tasted and scored on a 100-point scale for appearance, aroma, taste, and finish.

Mad Angler Bourbon 92 Proof / Batch #4 750ML - Aged 5 Years

Double Platinum Award Best Small Batch Bourbon

Mad Angler Bottled in Bond 100 Proof / 750ml

Platinum Award Best Wheat Whiskey

Mad Angler Rye 92 Proof / 750ml

Gold Medal Best Craft Rye Whiskey (Not Sourced)

About Iron Fish Distillery

Established in 2016, Iron Fish Distillery stands as Michigan's first farm distillery, cultivating grains, distilling spirits, and aiming to perfect the art of barrel-finishing sourced whiskey. This third-party environmentally audited working farm and distillery attracts over 150,000 guests annually to the agricultural destination, reborn on a long-abandoned 120-acre farm located in rural Springdale Township in Manistee County.

Iron Fish Distillery's vision is to be a beloved legacy distillery leaving the land and community a better place than they found it.

