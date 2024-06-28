The National Research Institute for Agriculture, Food and the Environment (INRAE) is carrying out two agrivoltaics research projects on solar parks operated by BayWa r. e. and Valorem in several regions of France. Despite the different climatic conditions, similar positive trends were observed with a drop in temperature and an increase in soil humidity under the solar panels, as well as a better quality of forage that made it more digestible for animals. From pv magazine France The National Research Institute for Agriculture, Food and the Environment (INRAE) has published new results regarding ...

