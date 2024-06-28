Anzeige
WKN: 927061 | ISIN: LV0000100899
Frankfurt
28.06.24
14:05 Uhr
7,360 Euro
+0,720
+10,84 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
GlobeNewswire
28.06.2024 13:22 Uhr
119 Leser
About AS "Latvijas Gaze" takeover bid when shares are delisted from regulated market

On 27.06.2024 Bank of Latvia has received AS "Latvijas Gaze" application to
receive permission for expressing the takeover bid, when shares are delisted
from the regulated market, for AS "Latvijas Gaze" shares in accordance with the
Share Buyback Law Article 14, paragraph 1. 

1. Company, registration number, legal address and website:

Akciju sabiedriba "Latvijas Gaze" (registration no. 40003000642, legal address
- Aristida Briana iela 6, Riga, LV-1001, Latvija, website: https://lg.lv/). 

2. Information about the Offeror:

Akciju sabiedriba "Latvijas Gaze" (registration no. 40003000642, legal address
- Aristida Briana iela 6, Riga, LV-1001, Latvija). 

3. The price of one share, according to prospectus, is set at: 3.35 EUR.

4. Term of the takeover bid: 14 (fourteen) days, from the day on which
prospectus is published on the website of AS "Nasdaq Riga". 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+371 67212431
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
