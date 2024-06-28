Anzeige
VVV Resources Limited: Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2023

VVV Resources Limited: Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2023 
28-Jun-2024 / 11:59 GMT/BST 
Annual Report and Financial Statements 
for the year ended 31 December 2023 
 
Chairman's Report (Incorporating the strategic review) 
 
VVV Resources Limited is pleased to take this opportunity to reflect on the period from January 1st to December 31st, 
2023, being the first period end to prepare consolidated financial statements having acquired 100% ownership of VVV 
Resources Australia Pty Ltd, when the company was incorporated in Australia on 18th January 2023. 
 
OPERATIONS REVIEW 
This past year has continued to be a period of global uncertainty, volatility, and subsequent conflict. While the 
direct problems associated with the previously mentioned devastating COVID-19 pandemic have arguably dissipated, they 
have been replaced by further new challenges created by the escalating conflicts globally, and the uncertainty of 
China's allegiance have all significantly contributed to the impacts on global security, rampant inflation, energy 
scarcity and fears of global food shortages. 
 
The COVID-19 pandemic had resulted in negativity with metal prices and corporate market sentiment; however, a reversal 
of these trends is becoming apparent, certainly with metal prices but perhaps less rapid with the latter. Fund raising 
continues to be problematic especially with illiquid companies though many metal prices directly relevant to the 
Company's portfolio are reaching all-time highs. 
 
The Company's current investments comprise 100% of the Mitterberg Copper Project in Austria and a 51% holding of the 
Shangri La polymetallic project in Western Australia. The Mitterberg concessions comprise 198 contiguous licences over 
some 90 square kilometres located approximately 60 kilometres south of Salzburg. The Shangri La project comprises 10 
contiguous hectares of what appears to be a polymetallic mineral assemblage comprising gold, silver, and copper. 
 
Due to personal circumstances, one director, Malcolm Macleod, left the Board on the 18th August 2023 and Mahesh 
Pulandaran, previously an Executive Director of the Company became a Non-Executive Director.  Benjamin Hill joined the 
Board as a Non-Executive Director on the 17thApril, 2024. To satisfy corporate governance, the Board of the Company 
currently comprises two non-executives and one executive director. 
 
FINANCE REVIEW 
 
The loss for the period to 31 December 2023 amounted to GBP117,000 (2022: loss of GBP156,000) which mainly related to 
regulatory costs and other corporate overheads. The total revenue for the period was GBPNil (2022: GBPNil). As at 31 
December 2023, the Company had cash balances of GBP36,000 (2022: GBP208,000). 
 
The Company does not recommend the payment of a dividend in the current financial year. 
 
OUTLOOK 
 
Going forward, the Company continues to review various mineral projects in several favourable jurisdictions with a view 
to increasing investor attraction, and to increase both the market capitalisation and liquidity. 
 
We would like to thank all our shareholders for their continued support and look forward to updating you on further 
news in due course. 
 
Eur. Ing. Jim Williams, MSc, D.I.C., CEng, CGeol, FIMMM 
Executive Chairman 
 
27 June 2024 
Extract from auditor report: 
 
"Material uncertainty related to going concern 
We draw attention to the Going Concern section of Note 1 "General Information" in the financial statements which 
indicates that the Directors have prepared cashflow forecasts which show that, in order for the Company to continue to 
discharge its liabilities as they fall due and to continue with its planned exploration expenditure on its two 
projects, additional cash will be required. As stated in Note 1, these events or conditions, along with the other 
matters as set forth in Note 1, indicate that a material uncertainty exists that may cast significant doubt on the 
Company's ability to continue as a going concern. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter." 
 
The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement. 
 
Enquiries: 
 
VVV Resources Limited 
Mahesh S/o Pulandaran (Non-Executive Director) Tel: +44 (0)20 3813 0175 
Jim Williams (Chairman)            Tel: +44 (0)77 7427 4836 
Peterhouse Capital 
Aquis Growth Market Corporate Adviser     Tel: +44 (0)20 7469 0936 
 Statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income for the year ended to 31 December 2023 
                                                      Year ended 
                                             Year ended 
                                             31 December 2023 31 December 
                                                      2022 
                                             GBP'000      GBP'000 
 
Revenue 
Investment income                                     -        - 
 
Total revenue                                               - 
 
Administration expenses                                  (146)      (139) 
Reversal of loss allowance for loan                            17        (17) 
Expenses settled by issuance of shares                          (13)       - 
Share based payment release                                25        - 
 
Operating loss                                      (117)      (156) 
 
Finance costs                                       -        - 
 
Loss before taxation                                   (117)      (156) 
 
Taxation                                         -        - 
 
 
Loss for the period attributable to equity holders of the company             (117)      (156) 
 
Other comprehensive income 
Translation exchange (loss)/gain                             -        - 
Other comprehensive income for the period net of taxation                 -        - 
 
Total comprehensive income for the period attributable to equity holders of the company  (117)      (156) 
 
Loss per share 
Basic and diluted (pence)                                 (4.24)      (7.46) 
 Statement of financial position as at 31 December 2023 
 
 
                          31 December 31 December 
                          2023    2022 
                          GBP'000    GBP'000 
                                Restated* 
Non-current assets 
Intangible assets                  350     - 
Investments accounted for using the equity method  136     136 
                          486     136 
 
Current assets 
Trade and other receivables             25     23 
Cash and cash equivalents              36     208 
                          61     231 
 
Total assets                    547     367 
 
 
Current liabilities 
 
Trade and other payables              (91)    (83) 
Amounts owed to directors              (1)     - 
                          (92)    (83) 
 
Net current assets                 (31)    148 
 
Net assets                     453     284 
 
 
Equity 
Share capital                    -      - 
Share premium                    1,465    1,154 
Share based payment reserve             65     90 
Retained earnings                  (1,077)   (960) 
Total equity                    453     284

The financial statements of VVV Resources Limited (registered number 196048) were approved by the Board of Directors and authorised for issue on 26 June 2024 and were signed on its behalf by:

Mahesh Pulandaran

Director Statement of changes in equity for the year ended 31 December 2023

__________________________________________________________________________________________ 

Retained 
                             Share  Share   Share based payment         Total 
                                       reserve          earnings 
                             capital premium 
                             GBP'000  GBP'000   GBP'000           GBP'000   GBP'000 
                                       Restated*         Restated* 
At 31 December 2021 prior to restatement           -  863    26             (740)   149 
Prior year adjustment                     -  -     64             (64)   - 
At 31 December 2021 after restatement             -  863    90             (804)   149

Loss for the period                      -  -     -             (156)   (156) 
Total Comprehensive Income                  -  -     -             (156)   (156) 
 
Issue of share capital                    -  291    -             -     291 
Share based payments                     -  -     -             -     - 
Total contributions by and distributions to owners of the   -  291    -             -     291 
Company 
 
At 31 December 2022                      -  1,154   90             (960)   284 
 
Loss for the period                        - -   -  (117)  (117) 
Total Comprehensive Income                           (117)  (117) 
Issue of share capital                      - 311  -  -    311 
Share options lapsed                       - -   (25) -    (25) 
Total contributions by and distributions to owners of the Company - 311  (25) -    286 
 
At 31 December 2023                        - 1,465 65  (1,077) 453

*See Note 2 Prior Year Adjustment paragraph adjustment relating to year ended 31 December 2020

The accompanying accounting policies and notes form part of these financial statements. Statement of cash flows for the year ended to 31 December 2023

__________________________________________________________________________________________ 

Year ended Year ended 
                           31 Dec 2023 31 Dec 2022 
                           GBP'000    GBP'000 
Cash flows from operating activities 
Operating loss                    (117)    (156) 
Share based payment release              (25)    - 
Issue of shares to settle liabilities         -      - 
(Increase) in trade and other receivables       (5)     (1) 
Increase/(decrease) in trade and other payables    8      (13) 
 
Net cash outflow in operating activities       (139)    (170) 
 
Cash flows from investing activities 
Payments to acquire intangible fixed assets      (33)    - 
 
Net cash (outflow)/inflow from investing activities  (33)    - 
 
Financing activities 
Issue of share capital                -      291 
Issue costs                      -      - 
 
Net cash inflow/(outflow) from financing activities  -      291 
 
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents       (172)    121 
 
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period   208     87 
 
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period      36     208

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     VGG9470B1004 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:     VVV 
LEI Code:   213800OEUSH43X859D83 
Sequence No.: 331018 
EQS News ID:  1935847 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1935847&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

