DJ VVV Resources Limited: Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2023

VVV Resources Limited (VVV) VVV Resources Limited: Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2023 28-Jun-2024 / 11:59 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- VVV Resources Limited ("VVV" or the "Company" or the "Group") Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2023 Chairman's Report (Incorporating the strategic review) VVV Resources Limited is pleased to take this opportunity to reflect on the period from January 1st to December 31st, 2023, being the first period end to prepare consolidated financial statements having acquired 100% ownership of VVV Resources Australia Pty Ltd, when the company was incorporated in Australia on 18th January 2023. OPERATIONS REVIEW This past year has continued to be a period of global uncertainty, volatility, and subsequent conflict. While the direct problems associated with the previously mentioned devastating COVID-19 pandemic have arguably dissipated, they have been replaced by further new challenges created by the escalating conflicts globally, and the uncertainty of China's allegiance have all significantly contributed to the impacts on global security, rampant inflation, energy scarcity and fears of global food shortages. The COVID-19 pandemic had resulted in negativity with metal prices and corporate market sentiment; however, a reversal of these trends is becoming apparent, certainly with metal prices but perhaps less rapid with the latter. Fund raising continues to be problematic especially with illiquid companies though many metal prices directly relevant to the Company's portfolio are reaching all-time highs. The Company's current investments comprise 100% of the Mitterberg Copper Project in Austria and a 51% holding of the Shangri La polymetallic project in Western Australia. The Mitterberg concessions comprise 198 contiguous licences over some 90 square kilometres located approximately 60 kilometres south of Salzburg. The Shangri La project comprises 10 contiguous hectares of what appears to be a polymetallic mineral assemblage comprising gold, silver, and copper. Due to personal circumstances, one director, Malcolm Macleod, left the Board on the 18th August 2023 and Mahesh Pulandaran, previously an Executive Director of the Company became a Non-Executive Director. Benjamin Hill joined the Board as a Non-Executive Director on the 17thApril, 2024. To satisfy corporate governance, the Board of the Company currently comprises two non-executives and one executive director. FINANCE REVIEW The loss for the period to 31 December 2023 amounted to GBP117,000 (2022: loss of GBP156,000) which mainly related to regulatory costs and other corporate overheads. The total revenue for the period was GBPNil (2022: GBPNil). As at 31 December 2023, the Company had cash balances of GBP36,000 (2022: GBP208,000). The Company does not recommend the payment of a dividend in the current financial year. OUTLOOK Going forward, the Company continues to review various mineral projects in several favourable jurisdictions with a view to increasing investor attraction, and to increase both the market capitalisation and liquidity. We would like to thank all our shareholders for their continued support and look forward to updating you on further news in due course. Eur. Ing. Jim Williams, MSc, D.I.C., CEng, CGeol, FIMMM Executive Chairman 27 June 2024 Extract from auditor report: "Material uncertainty related to going concern We draw attention to the Going Concern section of Note 1 "General Information" in the financial statements which indicates that the Directors have prepared cashflow forecasts which show that, in order for the Company to continue to discharge its liabilities as they fall due and to continue with its planned exploration expenditure on its two projects, additional cash will be required. As stated in Note 1, these events or conditions, along with the other matters as set forth in Note 1, indicate that a material uncertainty exists that may cast significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter." The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement. Enquiries: VVV Resources Limited Mahesh S/o Pulandaran (Non-Executive Director) Tel: +44 (0)20 3813 0175 Jim Williams (Chairman) Tel: +44 (0)77 7427 4836 Peterhouse Capital Aquis Growth Market Corporate Adviser Tel: +44 (0)20 7469 0936 Statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income for the year ended to 31 December 2023 Year ended Year ended 31 December 2023 31 December 2022 GBP'000 GBP'000 Revenue Investment income - - Total revenue - Administration expenses (146) (139) Reversal of loss allowance for loan 17 (17) Expenses settled by issuance of shares (13) - Share based payment release 25 - Operating loss (117) (156) Finance costs - - Loss before taxation (117) (156) Taxation - - Loss for the period attributable to equity holders of the company (117) (156) Other comprehensive income Translation exchange (loss)/gain - - Other comprehensive income for the period net of taxation - - Total comprehensive income for the period attributable to equity holders of the company (117) (156) Loss per share Basic and diluted (pence) (4.24) (7.46) Statement of financial position as at 31 December 2023 31 December 31 December 2023 2022 GBP'000 GBP'000 Restated* Non-current assets Intangible assets 350 - Investments accounted for using the equity method 136 136 486 136 Current assets Trade and other receivables 25 23 Cash and cash equivalents 36 208 61 231 Total assets 547 367 Current liabilities Trade and other payables (91) (83) Amounts owed to directors (1) - (92) (83) Net current assets (31) 148 Net assets 453 284 Equity Share capital - - Share premium 1,465 1,154 Share based payment reserve 65 90 Retained earnings (1,077) (960) Total equity 453 284

The financial statements of VVV Resources Limited (registered number 196048) were approved by the Board of Directors and authorised for issue on 26 June 2024 and were signed on its behalf by:

Mahesh Pulandaran

Director Statement of changes in equity for the year ended 31 December 2023

__________________________________________________________________________________________

Retained Share Share Share based payment Total reserve earnings capital premium GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 Restated* Restated* At 31 December 2021 prior to restatement - 863 26 (740) 149 Prior year adjustment - - 64 (64) - At 31 December 2021 after restatement - 863 90 (804) 149

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

June 28, 2024 07:00 ET (11:00 GMT)

DJ VVV Resources Limited: Annual Report and -2-

Loss for the period - - - (156) (156) Total Comprehensive Income - - - (156) (156) Issue of share capital - 291 - - 291 Share based payments - - - - - Total contributions by and distributions to owners of the - 291 - - 291 Company At 31 December 2022 - 1,154 90 (960) 284 Loss for the period - - - (117) (117) Total Comprehensive Income (117) (117) Issue of share capital - 311 - - 311 Share options lapsed - - (25) - (25) Total contributions by and distributions to owners of the Company - 311 (25) - 286 At 31 December 2023 - 1,465 65 (1,077) 453

*See Note 2 Prior Year Adjustment paragraph adjustment relating to year ended 31 December 2020

The accompanying accounting policies and notes form part of these financial statements. Statement of cash flows for the year ended to 31 December 2023

__________________________________________________________________________________________

Year ended Year ended 31 Dec 2023 31 Dec 2022 GBP'000 GBP'000 Cash flows from operating activities Operating loss (117) (156) Share based payment release (25) - Issue of shares to settle liabilities - - (Increase) in trade and other receivables (5) (1) Increase/(decrease) in trade and other payables 8 (13) Net cash outflow in operating activities (139) (170) Cash flows from investing activities Payments to acquire intangible fixed assets (33) - Net cash (outflow)/inflow from investing activities (33) - Financing activities Issue of share capital - 291 Issue costs - - Net cash inflow/(outflow) from financing activities - 291 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (172) 121 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 208 87 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 36 208

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: VGG9470B1004 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: VVV LEI Code: 213800OEUSH43X859D83 Sequence No.: 331018 EQS News ID: 1935847 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1935847&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 28, 2024 07:00 ET (11:00 GMT)