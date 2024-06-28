Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, Nordic Level Group AB TO5B

At the request of Nordic Level Group AB, Nordic Level Group AB equity rights will be traded on First North Growth Market as from July 1, 2024. Security name: Nordic LEVEL Group teckningsoption serie 2023/2024:1 Short name: LEVEL TO5B ISIN code: SE0020356160 Orderbook ID: 342154 Terms: One (1) equity right entitles to subscription of one (1) share in Nordic LEVEL Group, subscription price SEK 1.00 per share Subscription period: Jun 14, 2024 - september 27, 2024 Last trading day: 24 september, 2024 This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Carnegie Investment Bank AB. For further information, please call Carnegie Investment Bank AB on +46 (8) 5886