Freitag, 28.06.2024

WKN: A2PEF7 | ISIN: SE0012313302 | Ticker-Symbol: 9T2
Frankfurt
28.06.24
09:23 Uhr
0,067 Euro
-0,003
-4,82 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NORDIC LEVEL GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NORDIC LEVEL GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
28.06.2024 13:34 Uhr
50 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, Nordic Level Group AB TO5B

At the request of Nordic Level Group AB, Nordic Level Group AB equity rights
will be traded on First North Growth Market as from July 1, 2024. 



Security name: Nordic LEVEL Group teckningsoption serie 2023/2024:1

Short name: LEVEL TO5B

ISIN code: SE0020356160

Orderbook ID: 342154

Terms: One (1) equity right entitles to subscription of one (1) share in Nordic
LEVEL Group, subscription price SEK 1.00 per share 

Subscription period: Jun 14, 2024 - september 27, 2024

Last trading day: 24 september, 2024



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser,
Carnegie Investment Bank AB. For further information, please call Carnegie
Investment Bank AB on +46 (8) 5886
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
