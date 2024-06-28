Fisker Inc. ("Fisker"), driven by a mission to create the world's most emotional and sustainable electric vehicles, announced today that it has issued a voluntary recall for 12,523 vehicles in North America and Europe for an issue involving the outer door handles on 2023-2024 Model Year Fisker Ocean vehicles.

Fisker is issuing a voluntary recall for 8,204 vehicles in the US, 513 vehicles in Canada, and 3,806 vehicles in Europe. The company estimates that 2.5% of vehicles could have the defect.

The door handles on the Fisker Ocean may become stuck due to a malfunctioning mechanism. Addressing this malfunction promptly is essential to ensure the safety and accessibility of the vehicle for its passengers.

Fisker intends to perform a thorough inspection of all four side door handles on each vehicle utilizing a specialized force checking tool provided by the outer door handle supplier. If the force checking tool indicates any side door handle as "Not Okay," the outer door handle will be replaced. This proactive measure ensures that all door handles meet the required safety and operational standards, thereby enhancing the overall reliability and functionality of the vehicle's entry system.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and Transport Canada (TC) are in the process of posting these recall notices on their websites. Fisker expects to complete the door-handle evaluations and repairs update process as soon as possible. The company informed its dealer partners of these recall actions on June 17, 2024, and will notify owners by August 30, 2024.

For further information, owners can contact Fisker directly by calling toll-free at 1-844-FISKER1 from 6 AM to 7 PM Pacific Time, Monday through Friday, or via the website at www.fiskerinc.com/contact.

About Fisker Inc.

To learn more, visit www.FiskerInc.com or access Fisker's social media channels: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements, which are subject to the "safe harbor" provisions of the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by words such as "feel," "believes," "expects," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "should," "is to be," or the negative of such terms, or other comparable terminology and include, among other things, the Offering and issuance of additional notes pursuant to the securities purchase agreement, the Company's future performance, expansion of operations, and other future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained herein due to many factors, including, but not limited to: the risks and uncertainties regarding our ability to successfully complete the Chapter 11 Cases filed in the Bankruptcy Court; our ability to obtain approval of the Bankruptcy Court with respect to motions filed in the Chapter 11 Cases; the adverse impact of the Chapter 11 Cases on our business, financial condition and results of operations; ongoing litigation, regulatory matters and any litigation arising out of the Chapter 11 Cases; our ability to effect a plan of reorganization or liquidation; our ability to sell some or all of our assets in an orderly fashion to realize any value for our creditors through the bankruptcy proceedings; the sufficiency of cash on hand, and access to such cash, to enable us to conduct our business and facilitate required actions during the bankruptcy proceedings in an orderly fashion; our ability to comply with terms and conditions of any financing; our ability to maintain our relationships with our employees, suppliers, vendors, customers and other third parties; and those factors discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, under the heading "Risk Factors", filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), as supplemented by Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other reports and documents we file from time to time with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240628758777/en/

Contacts:

Fisker Inc. Communications:



Matthew DeBord

VP, Communications

mdebord@fiskerinc.com



European Media:

Press.europe@fiskerinc.com



Customer service:

Support@fiskerinc.com