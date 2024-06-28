Canada Jetlines Ltd: Canada Jetlines Announces 2024 Annual General Meeting Voting Results

Canada Jetlines Operations Ltd. (Cboe CA:CJET) ("Canada Jetlines" or the "Company"), a leisure carrier which also offers charter and Aircraft Crew Maintenance Insurance (ACMI) services, announced today the results of the 2024 Annual General Meeting of shareholders. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Annual General and Special Meeting on June 27, 2024 in Mississauga, Ontario, are set out below:



Director

Votes For

% Votes For

Votes Against

% Votes Against Brigitte Goersch 94,796,359 99.98 17,257 0.02 Ryan Goepel 94,787,681 99.97 25,935 0.03 Beth Horowitz 94,769,574 99.95 44,042 0.05 Regenold Christian 94,612,381 99.79 201,235 0.21 Shawn Klerer 94,719,741 99.90 93,875 0.10 Gurdev Singh 94,747,257 99.93 66,359 0.07 Gurinderpal Singh 94,757,215 99.94 56,401 0.06 Reid Rossi 16,134,968 17.02 78,618,648 82.98 Paul-Jozef Wilk 16,214,481 17.10 78,599,135 82.90

As a result, Brigitte Goersch, Ryan Goepel, Beth Horowitz, Shawn Klerer, Regenold Christian, Gurdev Singh and Gurinderpal Singh were elected as directors of the Company. Reid Rossi and Paul-Jozef Wilk were not elected as directors of the Company. Additionally, David Kruschell and Ravinder Minhas did not stand for re-election. The Chair of the Board, Brigitte Goersch, sincerely thanks them for their many valuable contributions. Consequently, the board will now stand at seven members instead of nine.

Shareholders at the Annual General Meeting also voted in favour of appointing MNP LLP as auditors.

"We extend our appreciation to shareholders for their continued participation and support," said President and CEO Eddy Doyle. "It has been a privilege to serve as CEO of Canada Jetlines during this transformative phase."

About Canada Jetlines

Canada Jetlines Operations Ltd. (Cboe CA: CJET), trading as "Canada Jetlines," is a Canadian leisure airline, which also offers charter and ACMI services, committed to providing an exciting travel experience to its passengers. With a growing network of destinations, Canada Jetlines is dedicated to connecting Canadians with some of the world's most captivating and sought-after locations.

