Biotricity, Inc.: Biotricity Launches HeartSecure: Immediate, At-Home Cardiac Screening Now Available

Democratizing cardiac health with convenient, rapid, and reliable results

Biotricity Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCY), a forerunning Technology-as-a-Service (TaaS) company committed to disrupting the healthcare industry with cutting-edge medical and consumer diagnostic solutions, today announced its groundbreaking direct-to-consumer heart health screening service, HeartSecure, is now available for purchase online at HeartSecure.

Heart disease remains the leading cause of death worldwide, with someone succumbing to cardiovascular disease (CVD) every 1.5 seconds. In the United States alone, 127 million adults have at least one risk factor for heart disease, contributing to one out of every three deaths. Traditional pathways for cardiac screening can involve wait times of up to two months for an appointment and even longer for test results. HeartSecure addresses these delays by providing immediate, at-home results, significantly improving accessibility and timeliness in cardiac care.

Key Benefits of HeartSecure:

Immediate Results: Patients can now receive cardiac screening results instantly, right from the comfort of their own homes.

Accessibility: No more long waits for appointments and results-HeartSecure offers a seamless solution to proactive heart health management.

Affordability: HeartSecure is an affordable option for comprehensive cardiac monitoring.

"At Biotricity, we are committed to leveraging disruptive innovation to enhance lives," says Dr. Waqaas Al-Siddiq, Founder and CEO at Biotricity. " HeartSecure exemplifies our mission by transforming the industry, creating new revenue streams, and delivering significant value to our shareholders. More importantly, it democratizes access to critical cardiac screenings, ultimately saving and improving lives."

HeartSecure stands as a monumental leap in cardiac monitoring, providing unparalleled convenience and peace of mind. By empowering individuals to take control of their cardiac health, Biotricity is reshaping the landscape of heart care. Learn more and purchase HeartSecure online today at HeartSecure.

The home healthcare market, a rapidly growing sector, was valued at approximately $250 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at an 8.9% CAGR, reaching $383 billion by 2028, according to a recent MarketsandMarkets report. This growth underscores the increasing demand for accessible and convenient healthcare solutions like HeartSecure.

For more information about Biotricity Inc. and its innovative healthcare solutions, please visit Biotricity.

About Biotricity

Biotricity is transforming the healthcare market by bridging the gap in remote monitoring and chronic care management with a focus on cardiology. Physicians and patients trust Biotricity's unparalleled standard for preventive and personal care, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for chronic conditions. The company develops comprehensive remote health monitoring solutions for the medical and consumer markets. To learn more, visit www.biotricity.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements, which involve assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies, and expectations, are generally identifiable by use of the words "may," "should," "would," "will," "could," "scheduled," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "intend," "seek," "project," or "goal" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements regarding (i) the plans, objectives and goals of management for future operations, including plans, objectives or goals relating to the design, development and commercialization of Bioflux or any of the Company's other proposed products or services, (ii) a projection of income (including income/loss), earnings (including earnings/loss) per share, capital expenditures, dividends, capital structure or other financial items, (iii) the Company's future financial performance, (iv) the regulatory regime in which the Company operates or intends to operate and (v) the assumptions underlying or relating to any statement described in points (i), (ii), (iii) or (iv) above. Such forward-looking statements are not meant to predict or guarantee actual results, performance, events, or circumstances and may not be realized because they are based upon the Company's current projections, plans, objectives, beliefs, expectations, estimates and assumptions and are subject to several risks and uncertainties and other influences, many of which the Company has no control over. Actual results and the timing of certain events and circumstances may differ materially from those described by the forward-looking statements because of these risks and uncertainties. Factors that may influence or contribute to the inaccuracy of the forward-looking statements or cause actual results to differ materially from expected or desired results may include, without limitation, the Company's inability to obtain additional financing, the significant length of time and resources associated with the development of its products and related insufficient cash flows and resulting illiquidity, the Company's inability to expand the Company's business, significant government regulation of medical devices and the healthcare industry, lack of product diversification, existing or increased competition, results of arbitration and litigation, stock volatility and illiquidity, and the Company's failure to implement the Company's business plans or strategies. These and other factors are identified and described in more detail in the Company's filings with the SEC. There cannot be any assurance that the Company will ever become profitable. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date of this release.

