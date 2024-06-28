FamilyMeta Metaverse Project Achieves KYC Approval and Smart Contract Audit; Presale Commences July 1, 2024

The FamilyMeta Metaverse Project, featuring its $FAMA token, has successfully completed both KYC (Know Your Customer) approval and a comprehensive smart contract audit. These milestones ensure regulatory compliance and security, paving the way for the project's presale, which is scheduled to begin on July 1, 2024.

KINGSTOWN, SAINT VINCENT AND THE GRENADINES / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2024 / The FamilyMeta Metaverse project is ready to commence the presale of its native token, $FAMA. The team is delighted to announce the first presale for the FamilyMeta project. Investors looking for the best opportunity to invest in metaverse projects in 2024 can participate in the presale to purchase FAMA tokens at a discounted price. The FamilyMeta team has organized the presale to raise funds for building and developing the metaverse ecosystem. Although various ICO and IDO schedules are prepared afterward, the current presale offers the tokens at the lowest price.

Before the upcoming presale, here are the details that interested investors need to know about the FAMA token.

Introduction to FAMA Token Presale (Phase 1)

The FAMA token presale is scheduled to take place from July 1, 2024, to August 31, 2024, for about two months. During the official two-month presale period, a total of 243,928,300 tokens will be available at a price of 1 ETH = 3,484,690 FAMA, which is significantly cheaper than the upcoming ICO and IDO prices.

Buy FAMA tokens now: https://www.pinksale.finance/launchpad/ethereum/0x865312aAb82AFe7fb8c330718ae5559877024186

FamilyMeta Ecosystem

FamilyMeta aims to create a family-centered metaverse platform where family members can purchase LAND, build homes, share memories, and engage in economic activities within the metaverse world. Families can share dream-like experiences in the metaverse that are difficult to achieve in reality. Users can create and trade value through economic activities within this metaverse, and they can exchange or use this value in the real world. FAMA tokens serve as the reward for all activities within the metaverse and can be used for various activities within the ecosystem.

FamilyMeta Project

Detailed information about the FamilyMeta ecosystem can be found in the whitepaper, completed in the first half of 2024, which outlines the project, tokenomics, and more.

Read the whitepaper here: https://familymeta.gitbook.io/familymeta-whitepaper

The development of the FAMA token was successfully completed in the first half of 2024, and it was subsequently audited by the reliable QuillAudits team. The presale of the FAMA token will start on July 1, 2024, and the KYC certification was obtained in collaboration with PinkSale during the presale setup. The FAMA token sales will proceed in the order of presale, ICO, and IDO, with the sales price increasing sequentially.

FAMA Token Audit

The FAMA token, to be used in the FamilyMeta ecosystem, has passed all security and technical standards in collaboration with a trusted audit team. The FAMA token smart contract was created using reliable technology and passed tests to identify potential vulnerabilities, errors, and security threats, ensuring that our smart contract is safe and reliable.

For detailed audit information, see the audit report: https://github.com/Quillhash/QuillAudit_Reports/blob/master/Family%20Meta%20Token%20Audit%20Report%20-%20QuillAudits.pdf

Future Updates

The team is currently updating the website to provide a more user-friendly experience. Our official website will be changed to https://www.familymeta.io and is expected to be launched in July.

