TON Holding Unveils Revolutionary Liquid Staking Protocol on TON Blockchain

TON Holding is proud to announce the launch of its innovative liquid staking protocol on The Open Network (TON) blockchain, designed to transform the way users interact with decentralized finance (DeFi). With a focus on user empowerment and financial growth, TON Holding introduces a seamless staking experience that allows users to stake native TON tokens and earn real-time rewards.

Accessible Staking with Expert Support TON Holding democratizes the staking process by enabling users to begin with as little as 1 $TON. Backed by a team of seasoned experts, the platform guides users through smart investment strategies, ensuring maximized returns and a simplified entry into the world of DeFi.

Amplify Your Balance and Optimize Rewards Stakers at TON Holding can witness the direct growth of their balances within their wallets. The platform extends beyond traditional staking by incorporating diverse DeFi activities that optimize reward potential for its users.

Innovative Features of TON Holding

TON Holding Funding: Offers asset management and access to high-profit investment opportunities, including early-stage and liquid tokens, token sales participation, and liquidity provider rewards.

TON Nominator: Allows users to lend $TON to validators on the TON blockchain, earning 60% of daily rewards in iTON tokens.

Liquidity Pool Participation: Integrates trading pairs into liquidity pools on platforms like STON.fi, DeDust, and Kibble, sharing liquidity provisioning benefits with stakers.

A Roadmap Geared Towards Growth and Innovation TON Holding's strategic roadmap is meticulously crafted into four phases:

Phase 1: Market research, competitor analysis, and initial product development.

Phase 2: Development and testing of staking protocols, UI improvements, and comprehensive security audits.

Phase 3: Establishment of staking on the TON blockchain, launch of TON Holding Funding, and initiation of the ICO.

Phase 4: Addition of liquidity to DEXes, release of a cross-chain bridge, and introduction of an NFT game.

Stakers at TON Holding can earn up to 60% of their staked amount in iTON token rewards daily. These rewards are freely transferable and usable across various DeFi applications, enabling active income generation through trading, yield farming, and liquidity provision.

For more information about TON Holding and its transformative approach to liquid staking on the TON blockchain, please visit https://tonholding.io/

Follow TON Holding on social channels to get the latest updates:

X Channel: https://x.com/TONHolding

Telegram Channel: https://t.me/tonholding_channel

Telegram Group: https://t.me/tonholding_chat

Media Contact

Organization: TON Holding

Contact Person: Mr Paul

Website: https://tonholding.io/

Email: admin@tonholding

City: Miskolc

Country: Hungary

About TON Holding TON Holding is at the forefront of DeFi innovation, offering a liquid staking protocol on the TON blockchain that empowers users to master their finances and grow their balance. With user-friendly features and expert-backed guidance, TON Holding is paving the way for a more accessible and rewarding DeFi ecosystem.

SOURCE: TON Holding

View the original press release on accesswire.com