Labor Smart, Inc. Retains Glendale Securities to Elevate Trading Status and Enhance Shareholder Value

JACKSON, WY / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2024 / Labor Smart, Inc. (OTC PINK:LTNC), through its wholly-owned subsidiary Next Gen Beverages, the maker of the performance drink brand LOCK'DIN, is pleased to announce a significant strategic advancement. Labor Smart, Inc. has retained Glendale Securities to file Form 15c2-11 with the OTC Markets and Securities Exchange. This initiative will transition our trading symbol, LTNC, from unsolicited quotes to solicited quotes, thereby enhancing the visibility and accessibility of our stock to a broader range of brokers and investors, both domestically and internationally.

The retention of Glendale Securities is part of a broader strategy to strengthen Labor Smart's market presence and enhance the trading experience for our shareholders. This transition to solicited quotes will allow more brokers to offer our stock, significantly broadening our reach. The expected outcome is not only increased liquidity but also a more dynamic and engaging market presence for LTNC.

Tom Zarro, CEO of Labor Smart, Inc., commented, "Expanding our trading capabilities is a pivotal step in our strategic growth plan. By moving to solicited quotes, we can provide greater transparency and liquidity to our shareholders, which we believe will drive increased investor confidence and participation. This move aligns perfectly with our commitment to maximizing shareholder value and ensuring that our clients, investors, and fans of our Ambassador's brands can partake in the exciting journey of Next Gen Beverages."

In addition, Labor Smart, Inc. has taken another proactive measure by opening an investment trading account with Glendale Securities. This account is designed to provide the company with the flexibility to purchase its own stock in the future, should market conditions and corporate strategy align. While a stock buyback program is anticipated, it is not being formally announced at this time.

Zarro elaborated, "It is essential for us to be prepared for future opportunities. Having this account in place ensures that we can act decisively and strategically when it is most advantageous for the company and our shareholders."

The filing process with the OTC Markets and Securities Exchange is expected to take approximately three months. During this period, Labor Smart, Inc. will work closely with Glendale Securities to ensure a smooth and efficient transition. We are committed to maintaining open communication with our shareholders throughout this process and will provide regular updates on our progress and any additional strategic initiatives.

About LOCK'DIN Beverages

LOCK'DIN Beverages (the "Brand") delivers life-changing, science-driven products formulated to provide athletes, entrepreneurs and everyday achievers safe and effective natural products that help improve performance and recovery without compromising health.

LOCK'DIN Beverages is a global brand endorsed by World Famous Boxing Champion Manny Pacquiao who uses the products daily in his training regimen and is also an investor, shareholder and member of the company's Board of Directors.

Hydrogen Rich Water (HRW) supports performance and recovery, beneficial for stress, and found to have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. Infused with a high concentration of Molecular Hydrogen and minerals like Copper, Gold, Platinum and Zinc, HRW is available in Natural, Orange, Strawberry and Lemon Lime flavors.

Alkaline Water with Electrolytes is made with purified water and ionized to a PH of 9.5+ which is found to help re-hydrate the body after an intense workout while maintaining a healthy PH.

Visit www.lockdin.com to try our products and experience what it means to be LOCK'DIN!

Email Communications

We encourage shareholders to register their email addresses with LOCK'DIN Beverages to stay up to date with product news and receive exclusive shareholder-only promotions. Sign up at https://lockdin.com/pages/shareholder-opt-in.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws, which statements may include information regarding the plans, intentions, expectations, future financial performance, or future operating performance of Labor Smart, Inc. ("Labor Smart" or the "Company"). Forward-looking statements are based on the expectations, estimates, or projections of the Company's management as of the date of this press release. Although Labor Smart's management believes these expectations, estimates, or projections to be reasonable as of the date of this presentation, forward-looking statements are inherently subject to significant business risks, economic and competitive uncertainties, or other contingencies, which could cause the Company's actual results or performance to differ materially from what may be expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause Labor Smart's actual results or performance to differ materially from the forward-looking statements include those set forth in the "Risk Factors" sections in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available for viewing on the SEC's EDGAR website. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, Labor Smart specifically disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

Contact

Customer Service: Customerservice@lockdin.com

Investor Relations: ir@lockdin.com | 844-562-5346

Website: www.lockdin.com

SOURCE: Labor Smart, Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com