North Highland, the leading change and transformation consultancy, has been named as a Challenger in the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for ?Strategic Portfolio Management.

As noted in the report, "Strategic portfolio management technologies enable continuous modelling and adaptation of the path to successful business outcomes from digital investments. This research helps portfolio management leaders identify suitable vendors to support their organization's enterprise-wide SPM effectiveness."

We believe, "Our robust 360 Strategic Portfolio Manager is uniquely positioned to solve our clients' biggest transformation challenges, specifically when it comes to continuously aligning all business initiatives to the greater strategy," said Catalin Olteanu, North Highland Vice President and Head of Product. "In our view, the inclusion in this report further demonstrates our ability to better serve clients in the change and transformation space."

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for ?Strategic Portfolio Management, By John Spaeth, Shailesh Muvera, Zahid Kisa, Daniel Stang, 28 May 2024. Gartner and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

North Highland makes change happen, helping businesses transform by putting people at the heart of every decision. Partnering closely to design and deliver change, we turn challenges into opportunities. Our award-winning change and transformation services powered by data and digital expertise build lasting capability at the intersection of workforce and operations.

Founded in 1992, North Highland is regularly named one of the best places to work. We are a proud member of Cordence Worldwide, a global network of truly connected consultancy firms with the ability to think and deliver together. This means North Highland has more than 3,500 experts in 50+ offices around the globe on hand to partner with you.

