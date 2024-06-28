2024 Nanjing Global Industrial and Investment Promotion Conference: Nanjing Hosts 2024 Global Industrial Technology Innovation and Investment Promotion Conference, Showcasing Economic Vitality and Investment Potential

NANJING, China, June 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2024 Global Industrial Technology Innovation and Investment Promotion Conference recently convened in Nanjing, showcasing the city's commitment to integrating technological innovation with industrial development. This high-profile event aimed to attract global high-end resources, accelerating the cultivation of new productive forces.

The conference agenda included VIP reception, thematic plenary session, and several tailored networking sessions, drawing over 400 participants from state-owned enterprises, multinational corporations, renowned private enterprises, university research units, financial institutions, and foreign consulates in China.

ZHANG Xiang, Foreign Member of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and President of the University of Hong Kong; Frank STÜHRENBERG, CEO of Phoenix Group, Germany; LIU Chak Wan, Chancellor of the Macau University of Science and Technology; Bernard CHARLES, Chairman of the Board of Directors and CEO of Dassault Systèmes; Steve HICKMAN, Vice President of ChemOne Group; Schahram DUSTDAR, Fellow of Academia Europaea and Professor at TU Wien, Austria; and Lee TIAN, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the New York Institute of Finance, all sent their messages via video to express their support and insights.

A significant highlight was the signing of 46 projects, amounting to an impressive total of 99.8 billion RMB in investment. Among these key projects were the development of Bio-medicine Innovation Development Zone in Jiangning District, Mazda's new energy vehicles initiative, and Denmark Semikron Danfoss' project of IGBT power modules.

The conference featured technological achievements developed in-house and focused on the transformation of industrial technology innovation across five major themes: advancing green energy development, pioneering innovations in aerospace and terrestrial technologies, accelerating digital intelligence through network convergence, enhancing quality of life through cultural tourism, and improving urban and rural governance standards. These themes were illustrated by the 20 application scenarios that were highlighted in the "2024 Nanjing Major Application Scenario Global Cooperation List".

The conference also announced the development of an industrial fund cluster exceeding 200 billion RMB, targeting four main areas: implementing major projects, developing key industries, strengthening and extending industrial chains, and nurturing scientific and technological talents. It underscored Nanjing's commitment to its economic vitality through cutting-edge technological advancements and strategic partnerships, reinforcing its role as pivotal player in the global innovation landscape. Investors and industry leaders are invited to seize the opportunities Nanjing offers, as the city continues to lead in industrial technology innovation on global scale.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2450713/1.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nanjing-hosts-2024-global-industrial-technology-innovation-and-investment-promotion-conference-showcasing-economic-vitality-and-investment-potential-302185714.html