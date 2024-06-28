Flushing the orderbook of AS "Latvijas Gaze" shares and trading resumption

On June 28, 2024 the announcement about AS "Latvijas Gaze" takeover bid was published. The price of one share, according to prospectus, is set at 3.35 EUR, which significantly lower than the last price before the trading was suspended on June 28, 2024. Proceeding from the above and according to INET Nordic Market Model Document, Nasdaq Riga decided to flush the order book of AS "Latvijas Gaze" shares. Also it was decided to resume the trading. Tading resumption auction will begin on June 28, 2024 15:15 (EEST) and continuous trading will start at 15:25 (EEST). Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +371 26 631 153 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.