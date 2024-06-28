Anzeige
Freitag, 28.06.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
WKN: 927061 | ISIN: LV0000100899
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
Flushing the orderbook of AS "Latvijas Gaze" shares and trading resumption

On June 28, 2024 the announcement about AS "Latvijas Gaze" takeover bid was
published. 

The price of one share, according to prospectus, is set at 3.35 EUR, which
significantly lower than the last price before the trading was suspended on
June 28, 2024. 

Proceeding from the above and according to INET Nordic Market Model Document,
Nasdaq Riga decided to flush the order book of AS "Latvijas Gaze" shares. 

Also it was decided to resume the trading. Tading resumption auction will
begin on June 28, 2024 15:15 (EEST) and continuous trading will start at 15:25
(EEST). 



Nasdaq Baltic
Transaction Services
+371 26 631 153
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
