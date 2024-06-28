THIRA Health Welcomes Dr. Al Tsai, MD, as New Medical Director

Thira Health Expands Clinical Expertise With Appointment of Dr. Al Tsai

BELLEVUE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2024 / THIRA Health is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Al Tsai, MD, as the new Medical Director, effective July 2024. Dr. Tsai joins THIRA Health with a distinguished career characterized by rigorous training, diverse clinical expertise, and a deep commitment to advancing psychiatric care.





Dr. Tsai earned his Doctorate of Medicine from Boston University School of Medicine and completed his psychiatry residency at the National Capital Consortium at Walter Reed Army Medical Center. His military psychiatry experience includes serving as Chief of Psychiatry at Womack Army Medical Center and clinical deployments to Operation Enduring Freedom in Bagram, Afghanistan.

In his civilian career, Dr. Tsai has made significant contributions at notable institutions such as Overlake Hospital Medical Center and Overlake Medical Clinics, where he directed the Partial Day Hospital. At the Eating Recovery Center and Pathlight Mood and Anxiety Center in Seattle and Bellevue, Washington, he spearheaded innovative treatments for treatment-resistant depression, including intranasal ketamine and transcranial magnetic stimulation.

Dr. Tsai's expertise in integrating psychopharmacology with psychotherapeutic modalities such as Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT) has been instrumental in developing comprehensive care programs. His leadership in managing suicidality and self-harm behaviors has been widely recognized, and he has presented his research and insights at prestigious forums including the American Psychiatric Association and the Association for Academic Psychiatry.

Beyond his clinical practice, Dr. Tsai is a passionate advocate for mental health education and stigma reduction. He actively engages in community outreach and mentorship initiatives, reflecting his dedication to improving mental health care and patient advocacy.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Al Tsai to THIRA Health," said Dr. Mehri Moore, psychiatrist, psychotherapist, and founder of THIRA Health. "His extensive experience, innovative approach, and compassionate care philosophy align perfectly with our mission. The entire team is excited about the new perspectives and expertise he brings to our practice."

Dr. Tsai's arrival at THIRA Health marks a significant step in our ongoing commitment to providing exceptional psychiatric care. His clinical excellence, research leadership, and compassionate approach align perfectly with THIRA Health's mission to advance mental health treatment and support.

