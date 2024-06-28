Oakville, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 28, 2024) - Psirenity Health, a member of the Oakville Chamber of Commerce, is pleased to announce that its services can now be accessed through the Chamber's "Chamber Perks" app.

"We are a proud member and supporter of the Oakville Chamber, and we are pleased to have an exclusive offer available to its members through the app", said Bryan G. Jones CEO of Psirenity Health.

Chamber members can access this offer through the Chamber Perks app or information can be found at https://oakvillechamber.com/member-benefits/. The Psirenity offer is exclusive to the 900 members of the Chamber.

Psirenity continues to expand its outreach to potential members and growing the number of partnerships. The focus is now raising capital and onboarding new members.

About Psirenity Health:

Psirenity Health is a proactive, leading edge health and wellness company that helps its members Live Better, Longer. It provides tools for its members to be their best today and maintain their wellbeing for tomorrow with optimized energy, mood, sleep, brain health, heart health, appearance and more.

Psirenity Health does not replace your primary healthcare provider. Psirenity Health provides medical education and not medical advice. Psirenity Health is a functional medicine company that provides virtual men's and women's health services that are not insured by provincial healthcare.

For more information, please contact bryan@psirenity.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/214725

SOURCE: Psirenity Health