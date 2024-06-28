Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 28, 2024) - New Destiny Mining Corp. (TSXV: NED), (the "Company" or "NED") announces it is preparing to start the 2024 exploration program at its Treasure Mountain project, near Hope, BC.

Map showing Treasure Mountain property and targets for 2024.

"We are excited to commence our 2024 exploration program at the Treasure Mountain project. With the recent repair of the access road and the promising results from our previous surveys, we are optimistic about uncovering significant mineral deposits. This year's focus on the Railroad, David, and Jim Kelly occurrences, along with our efforts at the Superior, Well, and Rio Grande targets, underscores our commitment to advancing this project and creating value for our shareholders," states Barry Brown, Director of New Destiny Mining Corp.

About Treasure Mountain Property

The Treasure Mountain property covers 10,819 hectares and is situated 38 km west of the Copper Mountain mine at Princeton in southern BC. Targets on the property include critical minerals in porphyry copper-moly deposits, and gold-quartz vein and polymetallic silver-rich vein deposits.

The property surrounds the former Treasure Mountain or Huldra silver mine and is fully permitted for exploration drilling and trenching. Exploration was curtailed due to a wash-out of the access road caused by the 2021 BC atmospheric river event, but the road has now been repaired. An airborne LIDAR survey was flown over the entire property to provide support for field exploration. An airborne magnetic survey is being considered this year to locate delineate porphyry-related source intrusions and outline magnetic anomalies related to mineralization.

About Treasure Mountain Exploration Program

The 2024 program will focus on the Railroad, David and Jim Kelly occurrences, with secondary attention directed to the Superior, Well and Rio Grande occurrences.

Railroad is copper-silver mineralized zone hosted in quartz sericite schist exposed in historic adits. The occurrence is spatially related to a regional magnetic survey anomaly that is interpreted to be a concealed porphyry intrusion. In 2019, a 1.7 metre wide sample across the zone returned values of 1.06% copper and 264 grams per tonne silver. The weighted average grades for consecutive mineralized samples over a 4.2 metre width are 0.64% copper and 116.0 ppm silver. Plans are to drill test the zone and to explore for a northern extension using soil geochemistry and ground geophysics.

Hand sample showing chalcopyrite-pyrite mineralization at the Railroad occurrence.

Photo showing samples being collected over the alteration zone at Railroad.

The David prospect was explored historically for porphyry-style copper mineralization. Mineralization consists of disseminated and fracture-filling pyrite, chalcopyrite and pyrrhotite, hosted by a chloritized diorite to hornblendite. Elevated nickel values are reported in association with the Main zone. In 1966, surface sampling of the Main zone yielded up to 0.20 per cent copper, 2.4 grams per tonne silver, and 0.31 per cent nickel over 29.26 metres. Diamond drilling in 1966 yielded intercepts of up to 0.56 per cent copper over 6.0 metres, 0.25 per cent copper over 9.0 metres in drill hole 3, and 0.12 per cent copper over 18 metres in drill hole 1, all from the Northwest zone. Plans for 2024 are to re-locate and sample the exposed showings and evaluate the potential for porphyry copper and nickel-copper sulphide mineralization.

Jim Kelly Creek is a gold vein target. A 2018 grab sample returned a result of 11.3 grams per tonne gold. Plans are to expose the vein by trenching and then test it by drilling. Geochemical surveys are also being planned.

Superior is a porphyry copper-molybdenum target. Copper-gold mineralization was identified in multiple quartz veinlets in 2019 trenches. Rock geochemical values for gold ranged up to 1.96 ppm, copper up to 250 ppm, and molybdenum up to 354 ppm. A grab sample of selected mineralized quartz contained 3.99 ppm gold, 96.8 ppm silver, 3560 ppm copper and 45.1 ppm molybdenum.



Superior was tested in 2019 by four short diamond drill holes that penetrated less than 30 meters depth. Quartz veinlets mineralized with pyrite and chalcopyrite were intersected. Analytical results showed elevated copper and molybdenum values, with copper ranging up to 833 ppm and molybdenum ranging up to 88.3 ppm. The source intrusion related to the copper-gold-molybdenum mineralization has yet to be identified.

The Well porphyry Cu-Mo target in the southeastern corner of the property consists of pyrite, chalcopyrite and molybdenite in quartz veins hosted within granodiorite of the Eagle Plutonic Complex. Mineralization is spatially associated with late stage differentiates, including pegmatite, aplite, microgranite and monzonite bodies. Previous surface samples yielded up to 3 wt.% Mo and average 0.5 wt.%. Historic samples from the Wel 11-12 and Wel 15-16 yielded 0.48 to 0.89 wt.% Cu, 5.2 to 36 g/t Ag, and 0.075 to 0.46 g/t Au. For 2024, Verification sampling will be done, and possibly trenching to expose and extend the known mineral occurrences.

The Rio Grande is a silver-rich polymetallic vein target with similarities to the nearby former Huldra silver mine. 2018 rock grab sample results ranged up to 122 grams per tonne silver, 0.4 % copper, 1.45% zinc and 0.24 grams per tonne gold (Assessment Report 37650). Plans are to collect representative channel samples and design follow-up trenching and drilling.

Readers are cautioned that historical records referred to in this News Release have been examined but not verified by a Qualified Person. Further work is required to verify that historical records referred to in this News Release are accurate.

Dr. Mathew Ball, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 and consultant to the Company, approved the technical information contained in this News Release.

