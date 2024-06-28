EQS-News: Marley Spoon Group SE / Key word(s): Personnel/Personnel

CEO transition at Marley Spoon Group SE - Founder & CEO Fabian Siegel to step down and hand over to Daniel Raab



"Marley Spoon" or the "Company", a global leader in meal kit delivery services, announced that Founder and Chief Executive Officer Fabian Siegel has stepped down from the position of Chief Executive Officer on Wednesday, 26 June 2024. The decision, made by mutual agreement, comes as Fabian seeks to pursue new opportunities and personal endeavors. On Wednesday, 26 June 2024, the Supervisory Board appointed Daniel Raab, the current Chief Operating Officer (COO), as its new Chief Executive Officer of Marley Spoon Group SE with effect as of 26 June 2024. Furthermore, effective June 27, 2024, Ms. Nasreen Abduljaleel (Chief Technology and Product Officer) and Mr. Federico Rossi (Chief Marketing Officer) have been appointed as additional members of the Management Board. Fabian Siegel comments: "Over the last 10 years, the team at Marley Spoon has built an amazing business that provides access to healthy and delightful meals on a global scale, having served more than 260 million meals and generated more than 1.6 billion Euros in lifetime net revenue. This success would not have happened without all the support of Marley Spoon team members, our investors, external partners and most importantly without the loyalty of our customers. I am grateful for all this support and for the opportunity to learn from everyone around me over the years". Fabian continues "With the business expected to be profitable on an Operating EBITDA level in 2024 and with expected continued growth, now is the right time to transition leadership. In that regard, I am pleased to congratulate Daniel on moving to the role as CEO after joining the company last year as COO. It is still Day One for Marley Spoon, and there is a lot to come over the next years. I will be cheering for the continued success of the team from the sidelines and continue to support Marley Spoon." Christian Gisy, Chairman of the Supervisory Board: "The Board and I really appreciate Fabian's efforts in building and transforming the company into a global leader in meal kit delivery and wish him all the best for his future endeavors. We are very excited for Daniel to step up to be the CEO of Marley Spoon, who will be working alongside a top-notch team." Daniel Raab commented: "Marley Spoon is an exciting company with fantastic brands and a great team, which are the reasons why I have joined the company in October last year. I am excited for Nasreen, Jennifer and Federico to join me in leading the team together during this exciting time, and we will make our contribution to realizing our company's potential." About Marley Spoon Marley Spoon Group SE, is a global direct-to-consumer (DTC) meal - kit company. Our Vision is to "Build a better everyday, just for you, just right". We started Marley Spoon in 2014 to help our customers to cook for their families and deal with their busy lives. We also felt there should be a more sustainable way to cook at home, reducing food waste that traditional supermarket supply chains generate. Marley Spoon currently operates various brands in three regions: Australia, the United States, and Europe (Au stria, Belgium, Germany, and the Netherlands). Our meal-kit brands, Marley Spoon, Martha Stewart & Marley Spoon, and Dinnerly, bring pre-portioned fresh ingredients with tasty and simple recipes and other eating solutions reliably to our customers every week. Our customers just decide what to eat, when to eat, and leave behind the hassle of grocery shopping. Chefgood and bistroMD are our direct - to - consumer ready - to - heat (RTH) services that offer tasty, high-quality, healthy, and nutritious RTH meals and eating solutions for our wellness and health-focused customers. Disclaimer This announcement constitutes neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation to buy securities. Certain statements contained in this release may constitute "forward-looking statements" that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are generally identi?able by the use of the words "may", "will", "should", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "believe", "intend", "project", "goal" or "target" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions, forecasts, estimates, projections, opinions or plans that are inherently subject to signi?cant risks, as well as uncertainties and contingencies that are subject to change. No representation is made or will be made by Marley Spoon Group SE or any of their respective affiliates that any forward-looking statement will be achieved or will prove to be correct. The actual future business, ?nancial position, results of operations and prospects may differ materially from those projected or forecast in the forward-looking statements. Neither Marley Spoon Group SE nor any of their respective affiliates assume any obligation to update, and do not expect to publicly update, or publicly revise, any forward-looking statements or other information contained in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.



