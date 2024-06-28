Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
28.06.2024 15:26 Uhr
62 Leser
Workiva: The Intersection of Tax and Sustainability

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2024 / In this episode of ESG Talk, Brett Weaver, tax leader for the ESG Practice at KPMG US, joins Workiva's Andie Wood to discuss everyone's favorite topic. Together they explore how tax acts as both a driver and measure of sustainability, taking advantage of green tax incentives, and the different approaches to tax policy in the United States and Europe.

Listen Now

Looking for more? Subscribe to the ESG Talk podcast on Apple, Spotify, and YouTube.

ESG Talk is brought to you by Workiva, the world's only unified platform for financial reporting, ESG, audit, and risk. Learn more at workiva.com.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Workiva on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Workiva
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/workiva
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Workiva



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
