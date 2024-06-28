Bloomberg Introduces Sustainability Tools Into Its Portfolio and Risk Analytics Solutions

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2024 / Bloomberg:

Investment managers can now access SFDR, carbon footprint, and Bloomberg financial materiality scores when assessing and reporting on portfolio characteristics

Originally published on bloomberg.com

Bloomberg announced the release of new tools to help investors measure, manage and report on the sustainability characteristics of investment portfolios. The tools are accessible within Bloomberg's widely-used portfolio and risk analytics solutions, PORT, which is available to all Terminal users, and the premium offering PORT Enterprise, for those seeking an integrated enterprise reporting solution.

With the diversification of sustainable investment strategies coupled with evolving regulatory frameworks, investors need portfolio management solutions that include sustainability tools in order to make well-informed decisions, meet investment mandates and comply with regulatory reporting requirements.

To address this need, PORT and PORT Enterprise incorporate Bloomberg's high quality and transparent ESG datasets, including key ESG indicators mandated under the EU Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR), greenhouse gas emissions for over 130,000 global public and private companies, and Bloomberg's proprietary ESG scores used to assess company performance and disclosure. With a new dedicated ESG screen in PORT, users have the ability to easily compare portfolios, funds and indices using granular sustainability data on each holding. Users can identify the holdings or positions that are not in line with their ESG objectives and can also perform trend analysis.

The reporting capabilities of PORT Enterprise have been expanded to include the newly-released standardized SFDR report per ESMA's template, in addition to fully customizable sustainability reports, to help clients disclose their sustainability metrics and meet EU regulatory requirements.

Soojin Lee, Head of ESG Integration and Analytics at Bloomberg, said: "Investors need increasingly sophisticated solutions to identify sustainability-related risks and opportunities, and meet their objectives and obligations. Bloomberg's expanded PORT offering enables clients to manage and conduct detailed sustainability analysis on their portfolios, all in one place and through the click of a button. To ensure data consistency across the investment management process, from decision-making to reporting, clients can also access standardized reporting templates, or design their own reports with our PORT Enterprise functionality."

Bloomberg's sustainable finance solutions span ESG data and analytics, indices, scores, regulatory solutions, sustainable debt and climate risk. In addition, Bloomberg Terminal users also have access to ESG research from Bloomberg Intelligence and BloombergNEF. Clients can readily access ESG data on the Bloomberg Terminal via {ESGD } or across their enterprise via Data License at data.Bloomberg.com for use in proprietary or third-party applications in their cloud environment of choice. Through Data License Plus (DL+) ESG Manager, Bloomberg connects customers' ESG data workflows to the full power of Bloomberg's datasets as well as data from vendor partners, so clients can unlock maximum value with ease. For more information, visit Bloomberg Sustainable Finance Solutions.

Bloomberg's portfolio and risk analytics solutions encompass PORT Enterprise for scalable enterprise usage and PORT for ad-hoc portfolio analysis on the Terminal. With 47,000 active users across 15,000 firms globally, PORT empowers clients to gain deeper portfolio insights through streamlined workflows that include intraday performance monitoring, historical performance attribution, risk forecasting and optimization. PORT Enterprise is a premium offering with more than 650 clients that provides sophisticated risk and return attribution capabilities with enhanced customization and batch reporting for enterprise usage. Access to Bloomberg's Multi-Asset Class (MAC3) fundamental risk factor models provides clients with the most advanced suite of risk forecasting, including Tracking Error volatility, VAR, and scenario analysis. PORT Enterprise and PORT are part of Bloomberg Buy-Side Solutions, which deliver front-to-back technology across the investment lifecycle. For more information, visit Bloomberg Buy-Side Solutions.

About Bloomberg

Bloomberg is a global leader in business and financial information, delivering trusted data, news, and insights that bring transparency, efficiency, and fairness to markets. The company helps connect influential communities across the global financial ecosystem via reliable technology solutions that enable our customers to make more informed decisions and foster better collaboration. For more information, visit Bloomberg.com/company or request a demo.

Media Contacts

EMEA - Anna Schoeffler, aschoeffler1@bloomberg.net, +33 6 75 54 70 92

U.S. - Casey Sheets, csheets8@bloomberg.net, +1 212 617 6463

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Bloomberg on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Bloomberg

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/bloomberg

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Bloomberg

View the original press release on accesswire.com