Freitag, 28.06.2024
WKN: A2N6F4 | ISIN: FI4000297767 | Ticker-Symbol: 04Q
GlobeNewswire
28.06.2024 15:34 Uhr
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Change of market segment for instruments issued by Nordea Bank Abp to CPH Warrants Extend E

By request of the issuer, as from July 1, 2024, the following instruments
listed on CPH Warrants will change market segment to CPH Warrants Extend E. 

Long name             ISIN    
MINI L OMXSMALLCAPSE NORDNET D10 DK0062848768
MINI L OMXSMALLCAPSE NORDNET D09 DK0062848685
MINI L OMXSMALLCAPSE NORDNET D08 DK0062848412
MINI L OMXSMALLCAPSE NORDNET D07 DK0062848339
MINI L OMXSMALLCAPSE NORDNET D06 DK0062848255
MINI S OMXSMALLCAPSE NORDNET D06 DK0062848842
MINI S OMXSMALLCAPSE NORDNET D07 DK0062848925
MINI S OMXSMALLCAPSE NORDNET D08 DK0062849063
MINI S OMXSMALLCAPSE NORDNET D09 DK0062849147
MINI S OMXSMALLCAPSE NORDNET D10 DK0062849220

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance Stockholm on telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
