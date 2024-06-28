Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Change of market segment for instruments issued by Nordea Bank Abp to CPH Warrants Extend E

By request of the issuer, as from July 1, 2024, the following instruments listed on CPH Warrants will change market segment to CPH Warrants Extend E. Long name ISIN MINI L OMXSMALLCAPSE NORDNET D10 DK0062848768 MINI L OMXSMALLCAPSE NORDNET D09 DK0062848685 MINI L OMXSMALLCAPSE NORDNET D08 DK0062848412 MINI L OMXSMALLCAPSE NORDNET D07 DK0062848339 MINI L OMXSMALLCAPSE NORDNET D06 DK0062848255 MINI S OMXSMALLCAPSE NORDNET D06 DK0062848842 MINI S OMXSMALLCAPSE NORDNET D07 DK0062848925 MINI S OMXSMALLCAPSE NORDNET D08 DK0062849063 MINI S OMXSMALLCAPSE NORDNET D09 DK0062849147 MINI S OMXSMALLCAPSE NORDNET D10 DK0062849220 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance Stockholm on telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com