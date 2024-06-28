This week, Women in Solar Europe (WiSEu) gives voice to Annemarie Schouten, Head of Solar Development Netherlands at Vattenfall. She says establishing herself in a male-dominated sector was not always easy and explains how finding mentors may offer good support in dealing with unequal treatments. "I would say to younger colleagues entering this industry to surround themselves with different people," she stated. "People that are not just like you. We need this variety of views, insights and ways of working to tackle the challenges ahead. "As a law student, I came across an article on smart grid ...

