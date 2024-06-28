NetElixir,: NetElixir Unveils New AI Rapid Experimentation Solution for eCommerce During 20th Anniversary Celebration; Plans Summer AI Webinar Series

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2024 / NetElixir, an independent AI-first digital agency celebrating its 20th year in business, has unveiled a new feature of its game-changing LXRInsights platform which uses artificial intelligence and rapid experimentation for search and social media advertising. The new rapid experimentation feature was introduced at NetElixir's 20th anniversary event at ARTECHOUSE in New York.

This summer, NetElixir will host a free webinar series on Generative AI, which will explore its transformative potential in marketing and beyond. The webinar series will bring together CMOs from mid-size and large brands from around the globe, industry leaders, experts, clients and enthusiasts to delve into how AI is driving business growth and fostering innovation. Registration to attend the webinars can be completed here.

NetElixir now has the ability to amplify performance by analyzing live stream data, segmenting the customer data based on their predicted lifetime value and providing higher quality audience signals to the Google and Meta ad platforms for finding look-a-like audiences. After investing seven years in building their own custom machine learning models, NetElixir can now also predict customer churn propensity with over 90 percent accuracy and the likelihood of near-term purchase for every customer.

Over the past two decades, NetElixir has revolutionized the tech landscape with its products such as LXRInsights and LXRMarketplace, but the company has also been a champion for equality, embracing diversity in its workforce. Founder and CEO Udayan Bose has created an inclusive environment internally, also using those principles to educate marketers on the fast-changing world of Generative AI and sharing the financial benefits to those with fewer opportunities, or who may even lack basic access to the internet.

NetElixir has long made some of its most popular tools freely available to the market, including the LXRMarketplace, a complete suite of digital marketing tools providing new entrants and small businesses with the tools they need to grow and establish themselves amongst established competitors. Sharing such corporate values as these with UPS, NetElixir partnered with the global shipping and logistics giant in a combined outreach to help small businesses succeed.

"This year I have heard so many stories of retailers facing significant margin shrinking - and they don't have the tools to fix it. Performance Max and Advantage+ have essentially become black boxes, but now thanks to LXRInsights we have a proven way to make these modules work," said Udayan Bose, NetElixir's Founder and CEO. "LXRInsights offers the predictive analytics needed to bring back the transparency and identify the evangelist customer. The future of search is in rapid AI- powered experimentation."

LXRInsights enables advertisers to identify high-value customer segments and, through a single click, they can launch a new experiment in Google Performance Max or Meta Advantage+. NetElixir is the first in the world to offer AI experimentation for search and social media advertising.

ABOUT NETELIXIR:

NetElixir is the AI-first digital marketing agency for leading retail, DTC, and B2B brands. The company has been driving profitable growth for e-commerce businesses since 2004, by combining a high-tech and high-touch approach to digital marketing. The team specializes in predictably winning high-value customers through targeted demand generation campaigns on Google Ads and Meta remarketing campaigns. NetElixir's strategic insights empower brands to humanize their customer relationships through search, social, programmatic display, and retail media channels and draw the line between invasive and inventive marketing.

Headquartered in Princeton, NJ, NetElixir has wholly-owned subsidiary offices in Hyderabad, India. For more information, please visit www.netelixir.com.

