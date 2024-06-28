Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - June 28, 2024) - In a significant milestone for cryptocurrency and mobile technology enthusiasts, LBank Exchange, a premier global digital asset trading platform, listed Best Patent (BPT) on June 21, 2024. The BPT/USDT trading pair went live at 9:00 UTC on the slated date, and since then, BPT has achieved a remarkable sixfold increase in its opening price.





Best Patent (BPT) revolutionized patent engagement by rewarding users with BPT tokens for registering patents, producing ideas, and participating in patent-related activities, enabling trading, NFT issuance, and community certification.

Introducing Best Patent: Revolutionizing Patent Engagement

LBank Exchange announced the listing of Best Patent (BPT), which revolutionized the way patents are engaged with by leveraging WEB3 concepts. It rewarded users with BPT tokens for registering patents, producing ideas, and participating in patent-related activities. This innovative approach transformed passive engagement into active participation, promoting a new culture of play around patents. The platform also provided a community space for sharing patents, where tokens could be used for trading patents, issuing patent-based NFTs, and obtaining community certification for patent development activities.

With a focus on enhancing accessibility and understanding, the BPT Platform addressed key pain points in the current patent system. By developing patent specifications into 3D images, it made patent content more comprehensible to the general public, increasing interest and proper licensing. The platform also facilitated patent transactions using blockchain technology, simplifying the process and ensuring transparency. Additionally, AI technology was employed to assist users in drafting patents and finding relevant patent ideas, further lowering the barriers to entry.

The Best Patent Team comprised experts in patent law, technology commercialization, and AI development, ensuring a robust foundation for the platform's success. By collaborating with AI development companies, patent experts, and venture capitalists, the team aimed to create a vibrant ecosystem that fostered innovation and commercialization. The BPT Platform's comprehensive approach not only encouraged public interest in patents but also expanded the patent trading market and created a new, blockchain-based patent management ecosystem, positioning itself as a pivotal player in the fourth industrial revolution.

About BPT Token

Based on ERC20, BPT has a total supply of 5 billion (i.e., 5,000,000,000). The BPT token distribution is allocated as follows: 15% to partners, 10% to operations, 15% to sales, 40% to the ecosystem, 10% to the team and advisors, and 10% to marketing. The BPT token made its debut on LBank Exchange at 9:00 UTC on June 21, 2024.

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 10 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute to the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

