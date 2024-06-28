Automotive IoT Market is Estimated to Reach USD 635.48 Billion by 2031 Owing to Growing Connected Car Fleets | SkyQuest Technology

WESTFORD, Mass., June 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to SkyQuest, the global Automotive IoT Market size was valued at USD 102.3 billion in 2022 and is poised to grow from USD 125.32 billion in 2023 to USD 635.48 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 22.5% in the forecast period (2024-2031).
Internet of Things (IoT) devices and solutions used in the automotive industry are known as automotive IoT solutions. Surging popularity of connected cars and the growing use of advanced technologies in vehicles are projected to promote the demand for automotive IoT. The global automotive IoT market is segmented into offering, connectivity communication, application, and region.
Download a detailed overview:
https://www.skyquestt.com/sample-request/automotive-iot-market
Automotive IoT Market Overview:
Report Coverage
Details
Market Revenue in 2023
$ 125.32 billion
Estimated Value by 2031
$ 635.48 billion
Growth Rate
Poised to grow at a CAGR of 22.5%
Forecast Period
2024-2031
Forecast Units
Value (USD Billion)
Report Coverage
Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends
Segments Covered
Offering, Connectivity, Communication and Application
Geographies Covered
North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America
Report Highlights
Updated financial information / product portfolio of players
Key Market Opportunities
Rising Use of Connected Vehicle Technology
Key Market Drivers
Demand for Intelligent Transport System
Segments covered in Automotive IoT Market are as follows:
- Offering
- Hardware (Semiconductor Components {Microcontrollers, Field Programmable Gate Arrays [FPGAs], Digital Signal Processor, Memory Chips}), Connectivity Technology ICS (cellular, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Others), Software (Platforms {Device Management Platform, Application Management Platform, Network Management Platform}, Solutions {Real Time Streaming Analysis, Security Solutions, Data Management, Remote Monitoring Systems, Network Bandwidth Management}), and Services (Deployment and Integration Services, Support And Maintenance Services)
- Connectivity
- Embedded, Tethered, Integrated
- Communication
- In Vehicle Communication, Vehicle to Vehicle Communication, Vehicle to Infrastructure Communication
- Application
- Navigation (TomTom navigation SDK powered by PTV groups, Real Time Data Capture, Road and Vehicle Monitoring), Telematics (Fleet and Asset Management, Intelligent Traffic System, Collision Avoidance, Parking Management System, Passenger Information System, Emergency Vehicle Notification, Predictive Maintenance, Remote Monitoring and Diagnostics), Infotainment (Entertainment, Communication)
Request Free Customization of this report:
https://www.skyquestt.com/speak-with-analyst/automotive-iot-market
Navigation Helping Automotive IoT Market Reach New Destinations
Growing demand for accurate and advanced navigation systems and solutions in vehicles around the world is projected to bolster automotive IoT market growth. Integration of IoT technology with navigation systems to provide better navigation capabilities is helping automotive IoT market players maintain their high revenue generation scope. Increasing traffic congestion around the world and the need for better navigation connectivity in remote areas are all pushing automotive IoT companies to invest in this segment.
The rising disposable income of the general population around the world has resulted in evolving consumer preferences. These new preferences are uplifting the demand for advanced and better infotainment systems in vehicles thereby promoting automotive IoT demand outlook. Better connectivity and enhanced user experience are some key qualities that automotive IoT companies need to focus on if they want to push market growth via this segment.
View report summary and Table of Contents (TOC):
https://www.skyquestt.com/report/automotive-iot-market
Vehicle-to-Vehicle Communication to Hold Sway in Revenue Generation Going Forward
At present, automotive IoT providers are targeting in-vehicle communication to get the best returns on their investment. Growing demand for better infotainment and navigation is slated to help this segment bring in major revenue for automotive IoT companies. Better connectivity of IoT devices will further enhance the functionality of all in-vehicle communication systems and facilitate a better driving experience.
The growing popularity of connected cars and rapidly expanding connected car fleets around the world are providing new opportunities for automotive IoT companies targeting vehicle-to-vehicle communication sub-segment. Increasing emphasis on improving the safety of connected vehicles and rising demand for autonomous vehicles are also slated to help this segment create more opportunities for market players. Rising utilization of intelligence transportation systems and high investments integration of advanced technologies are also estimated to help market growth via this segment in the long run.
Cellular Connectivity Technology to Keep Automotive IoT Connected
Cellular connectivity technologies are projected to be widely used for almost all kinds of automotive IoT solutions. Advancements in cellular connectivity technologies and the launch of 4G and 5G networks are all pushing automotive IoT companies to target this segment over the coming years. A high range of connectivity and better reliability as compared to other types of connectivity technologies help this segment maintain a high share in the automotive IoT market. Moreover, cellular connectivity is faster, cost-effective, and requires no additional investments in infrastructure development like most other advanced connectivity technologies.
In summary, any automotive IoT company looking to enter to dominate the global automotive IoT market should utilize cellular technology. Infotainment and navigation segments are projected to offer highly lucrative opportunities for automotive IoT providers in the long run. The rising popularity of autonomous vehicles and expanding connected car fleets are projected to make this market highly opportune for automotive IoT companies around the world.
Related Reports:
Internet Of Things (IoT) Market
Internet Of Things (IoT) Professional Services Market
IoT Security Market
5G IoT Market
IoT Sensors Market
About Us:
SkyQuest is an IP focused Research and Investment Bank and Accelerator of Technology and assets. We provide access to technologies, markets and finance across sectors viz. Life Sciences, CleanTech, AgriTech, NanoTech and Information & Communication Technology.
We work closely with innovators, inventors, innovation seekers, entrepreneurs, companies and investors alike in leveraging external sources of R&D. Moreover, we help them in optimizing the economic potential of their intellectual assets. Our experiences with innovation management and commercialization has expanded our reach across North America, Europe, ASEAN and Asia Pacific.
Contact:
Mr. Jagraj Singh
SkyQuest Technology
1 Apache Way,
Westford,
Massachusetts 01886
USA (+1) 351-333-4748
Email: sales@skyquestt.com
Visit Our Website: https://www.skyquestt.com/
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2446095/SkyQuest_Logo.jpg
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/automotive-iot-market-is-estimated-to-reach-usd-635-48-billion-by-2031-owing-to-growing-connected-car-fleets--skyquest-technology-302185579.html