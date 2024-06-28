Anzeige
WKN: A3DEJS | ISIN: SE0016830335
28.06.24
GlobeNewswire
28.06.2024 16:34 Uhr
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for Move About Group AB is updated

On November 25, 2022, the shares in Move About Group AB (the "Company") were
given observation status with reference to material adverse uncertainty in
respect of the issuer's financial position. 

On November 28, 2023, the Company issued its interim report for the third
quarter 2023. The report included information that the Company is investigating
the opportunities to carry out a reverse takeover and alternatively to enter
into voluntary liquidation. 

Today, on June 28, 2024, the Company issued a press release with information
that the extraordinary general meeting of the Company has resolved on a
voluntary liquidation of the Company. 

The rules of First North Growth Market state that a listed company can be given
observation status if the issuer has disclosed its intention to enter into
liquidation. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to update the
observation status for the shares in Move About Group AB(MOV, ISIN code
SE0016830335, order book ID 247202). 

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement &
Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. 



Nasdaq Stockholm AB
