GlobeNewswire
28.06.2024 16:46 Uhr
52 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status of Misen Energy AB (publ) is updated

On May 2, 2024, Misen Energy AB (publ) (the "Company") received observation
status after the Company had issued a press release with information that the
Company had entered into a share purchase agreement to, subject to the approval
of the extraordinary general meeting, dispose 100 percent of the shares in the
Company's subsidiary, after which no business operations would be conducted in
the Company. 

Today, on June 28, 2024, the Company issued a press release with information
that the annual general meeting of the Company has resolved on a voluntary
liquidation of the Company and that the Board intends to apply for a delisting
of its shares from Nasdaq First North Growth Market. 

The rules of First North Growth Market state that a listed company can be given
observation status if the issuer has disclosed its intention to enter into
liquidation. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to update the
observation status for the shares in Misen Energy AB (publ) (MISE, ISIN code
SE0001486952, order book ID 040872). 

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement &
Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. 



Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
