Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status of Misen Energy AB (publ) is updated

On May 2, 2024, Misen Energy AB (publ) (the "Company") received observation status after the Company had issued a press release with information that the Company had entered into a share purchase agreement to, subject to the approval of the extraordinary general meeting, dispose 100 percent of the shares in the Company's subsidiary, after which no business operations would be conducted in the Company. Today, on June 28, 2024, the Company issued a press release with information that the annual general meeting of the Company has resolved on a voluntary liquidation of the Company and that the Board intends to apply for a delisting of its shares from Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The rules of First North Growth Market state that a listed company can be given observation status if the issuer has disclosed its intention to enter into liquidation. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to update the observation status for the shares in Misen Energy AB (publ) (MISE, ISIN code SE0001486952, order book ID 040872). For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB