4basebio Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 28

28 June 2024

4basebio PLC

("4basebio" or the "Company")

Annual General Meeting 2024 ("AGM")

Directorate Change

Cambridge, UK, 28 June 2024 - 4basebio PLC (AIM: 4BB), an innovation-led provider of novel synthetic DNA products and a non-viral, thermostable nucleic acid delivery platform announces that all of the resolutions proposed at its Annual General Meeting held earlier today were duly passed.

At the AGM, Hansjörg Plaggemars, a non-executive director, requested to step down from the board due to other business commitments, which the board has accepted with immediate effect. The board would like to thank Mr Plaggemars for his contribution to the Company and wishes him the best with his future endeavours.

The Company also wishes to again draw attention to the investor meeting being held on 2 July 2024, through the Investor Meet Company platform at 10.00am. Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free and register interest here:

https://www.investormeetcompany.com/register-investor

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014 as amended by regulation 11 of the market abuse (amendment) (EU Exit) regulations 2019/310.

For further enquiries, please contact:

4basebio PLC Heikki Lanckriet +44 (0)12 2396 7943 Nominated AdviserCairn Financial Advisers LLP Jo Tuner / Sandy Jamieson +44 (0)20 7213 0880 BrokerCavendish Capital Markets Limited Geoff Nash / Charlie Beeson / Nigel Birks +44 (0)20 7220 0500 Lionsgate Communications (Media Enquiries) Jonathan Charles +44 (0)77 91892509



Notes to Editors

About 4basebio

4basebio (AIM: 4BB) is an innovation driven life biotechnology company focused on accelerating the development of advanced therapy medicinal products (ATMPs) through its high-performance synthetic DNA products and non-viral, cell targeting nucleic acid delivery platform. The Company's objective is to become a market leader in the manufacture and supply of high-quality synthetic DNA products for research, therapeutic and pharmacological use as well as development of target specific non-viral vectors for the efficient delivery of payloads in patients.