Rachel Lee Joins Legacy Franchise Concepts Board, Focuses on SweatHouz Expansion

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2024 / Legacy Franchise Concepts (LFC) is proud to announce the appointment of Rachel Lee, former Private Equity Partner at Ares Management, as the most recent addition to its Board of Directors. Rachel will play a pivotal role in guiding the strategic expansion of SweatHouz, a leading boutique wellness and contrast therapy brand under the LFC umbrella.

Rachel Lee brings a wealth of experience from nearly 15 years at Ares Management where she served as Partner and Head of Consumer Private Equity. Rachel led investments across a broad range of subsectors and transaction types with a particular focus in high-growth multi-unit consumer businesses and partnerships with founder-led companies. Her expertise will be invaluable as LFC and SweatHouz continue to scale, aiming to meet the rising demand for high-quality wellness experiences.

Rachel Lee and Jamie Weeks, Chairman, CEO, and Founder of LFC and SweatHouz, first connected in 2021, recognizing a mutual vision for innovation in the wellness industry. Their ongoing discussions have now led to this exciting partnership. Jamie Weeks, a prominent figure in franchising, was the largest global franchisee of Orangetheory Fitness, through Honors Holdings where he sold a majority interest to Prospect Hill Growth Partners in 2018. Beyond his Orangetheory achievements, Jamie, through LFC, is also one of the largest franchise owners of Dogtopia, a national provider of dog daycare, boarding and spa services, showcasing his expertise and leadership in another high-growth multi-unit franchise concept.

"We are thrilled to welcome Rachel Lee to the LFC Board," said Jamie Weeks. "Her strategic insights and extensive industry experience will be crucial as we expand SweatHouz's footprint. This partnership marks a significant step forward in our mission to provide exceptional wellness solutions globally."

Rachel Lee added, "I am excited to join the LFC team and contribute to the growth of SweatHouz. Jamie and I have long envisioned working together, and I am confident that our combined efforts will drive remarkable success."

"We're impressed with the extraordinary progress made by Jamie and the team at LFC bringing the SweatHouz concept to life," commented Jeff Teschke, Partner at Prospect Hill, "and we look forward to collaborating with Rachel on the Board of Directors at LFC. She is yet another talented addition to help steward a world-class executive team overseeing these terrific consumer brands."

As part of this strategic partnership, SweatHouz is poised to leverage Rachel Lee's expertise to accelerate its expansion plans, ensuring the brand continues to lead the wellness industry with innovative and customer-centric solutions.

About Legacy Franchise Concepts

Legacy Franchise Concepts (LFC) is dedicated to building and growing franchise brands with a focus on operational excellence and strategic expansion led by founder and CEO Jamie Weeks. Through its portfolio of leading brands including SweatHouz and Dogtopia, LFC aims to deliver exceptional customer experiences and drive industry innovation.

About SweatHouz

SweatHouz (SWTHZ)is a premier boutique wellness brand and a leader in contrast therapy, committed to enhancing the well-being of its clients. SweatHouz offers an unparalleled health and wellness experience grounded in scientific research by integrating infrared saunas, cold plunges, and vitamin-C showers in a luxurious private suite environment.

SweatHouz currently operates 25 corporate and franchised contrast therapy studios and expects to open 100 additional locations in the next 12 months across 30 states. SweatHouz's strong financial profile is the result of industry-leading unit economics and a robust membership-based operating model.

About Prospect Hill Growth Partners

Prospect Hill Growth Partners is a Boston-area private equity firm that makes control equity investments in North American consumer and healthcare growth companies. The partners at Prospect Hill have collectively invested approximately $3 billion of capital in more than 35 portfolio companies over two decades. The partners' successful investment track record has been built on their sector-focused investment strategy and expertise, a robust operational value-add model, and strong alignment of interests.

