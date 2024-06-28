Firefighters in Gersthofen, Germany, have extinguished a fire at a hydrogen refueling station that was inaugurated on June 17 as part of a pilot project supported by the German government. The fire brigade in Gersthofen, Germany, has extinguished a fire at a new hydrogen filling station and prevented it from spreading, the organization said on social media. Gersthofen is a town in Bavaria, near Augsburg. "According to current information, there was also a loud bang when the fire broke out. The fire department quickly brought the fire under control," said the local police. Tyczka Hydrogen inaugurated ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...