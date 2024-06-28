Learning Pool Recognized with Two Industry Awards for Innovation and Product Excellence

Enterprise platform recognized by eLearning Industry and the Stevie American Business Awards for AI-powered skills development, automation, and analytics capabilities.

NEW YORK and DERRY, Northern Ireland, June 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Learning Pool, the leading learning technology company, today announced its recognition as a 'Top AI Tool for Training and Education' by eLearning Industry. Learning Pool was recognized for its personalized learning experiences at scale. The company was also awarded a Silver Stevie® in the 'Achievement in Product Innovation' category by the Stevie American Business Awards for its AI Conversations tool that allows learners to practice workplace conversations with an AI-powered character. With real-time insights into each learner's identity, existing knowledge, and learning requirements, businesses can take a more wholistic approach to workplace training with Learning Pool's platform.

According to the World Economic Forum (WEF), over half of the global workforce will need to upskill or reskill by 2025 to meet the demands of new responsibilities brought about by automation and emerging technologies. Workplace learning is a critical business function that develops and sharpens employee skills, enabling them to reach productivity more quickly, maximize performance in their current roles, and prepare for future skill requirements. Dynamic learning platforms can help organizations achieve their goals more rapidly, adapting as business priorities shift to meet ever-changing market demands.

Be it for compliance, onboarding, upskilling, or the entire business, Learning Pool's enterprise portfolio delivers smarter learning experiences. Backed by intelligent data, Learning Pool's platform automatically draws insights on individual performance and optimizes learning accordingly. eLearning Industry recognized Learning Pool for its:

AI-Powered Skills Development: The AI-powered Skills Builder adopts a skills-first training approach, effectively bridging the gap between employees' current capabilities and their target achievements. The platform offers a comprehensive view of how skill levels align with organizational objectives, enabling personalized and targeted learning programs at scale.

Advanced automation capabilities enhance learner engagement by delivering timely and relevant communications based on predefined organizational conditions. This includes sharing tailored recommendations for the practical application of skills and sending reminders to learners to revisit training materials.

Advanced automation capabilities enhance learner engagement by delivering timely and relevant communications based on predefined organizational conditions. This includes sharing tailored recommendations for the practical application of skills and sending reminders to learners to revisit training materials. Advanced Analytics: Real-time, actionable insights are provided through advanced analytics, optimizing learning content. By analyzing real-world learner interactions and identifying trends, patterns, and anomalies in training data, the platform expedites resolutions and improves learning outcomes.

Learning Pool was recognized by The American Business Awards for its product innovation for AI Conversations:

AI Conversations: The GenAI offering allows employees to practice challenging workplace conversations with an AI-generated character. The tool leverages OpenAI's GPT4 to provide users with convincing, conversational responses, with detailed, personalized feedback helping them improve communication and management skills. The ability to speak the responses heightens the feeling of engaging in a real difficult conversation meaning when the summative feedback is presented, learners can focus on areas of improvement.

"It's more critical than ever that organizations have the tools and resources to swiftly close the skills gap and enhance workforce readiness," said Ben Betts, CEO, Learning Pool. "These recognitions underscore our commitment to delivering a cutting-edge platform that not only addresses immediate learning needs but also strategically prepares employees for future demands, ensuring organizations can execute their business strategies with precision and efficiency."

To learn more about Learning Pool's platform, click here.

About Learning Pool

Learning Pool is a learning technology company that optimizes employee performance with intelligent, data-driven experiences. Through its enterprise portfolio, Learning Pool has crafted learning journeys for thousands of organizations and their business units worldwide, enabling smarter compliance, onboarding, and upskilling. The company's dedication to creating business impact and constantly innovating is the reason customers like Valvoline, Villeroy & Boch, and Royal Caribbean Group, choose Learning Pool to enhance the efficiency and productivity of their workforce. Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Derry, with offices in North America, Learning Pool employs 450 people worldwide. For more information, visit Learning Pool, X, and LinkedIn.

