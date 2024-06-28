NASDAQ OMX Nordic: No adjustment due to share distribution in Cargotec (217/24)

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Cargotec Oyj (Cargotec), held on May 30, 2024, resolved on a share distribution of Kalmar Corporation (Kalmar) to Cargotec shareholders, whereby one (1) Cargotec share of class A and class B will entitle their holder to receive one (1) share of corresponding share class (i.e., class A or class B) in Kalmar. The ex-date is July 1, 2024. The anticipated first trading day for the Kalmar class B shares on Nasdaq Helsinki is July 1, 2024. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets did not carry out a re-calculation of options, regular and gross return forwards in Cargotec (CGCB) because there were no open positions. Underlying ISIN code for Cargotec (CGCB) will be changed to FI4000571013. For contact details please see attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1231590