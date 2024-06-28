Anzeige
Freitag, 28.06.2024
WKN: A0ERKS | ISIN: FI0009013429
Tradegate
27.06.24
11:23 Uhr
74,95 Euro
-0,20
-0,27 %
GlobeNewswire
28.06.2024 17:46 Uhr
101 Leser
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: No adjustment due to share distribution in Cargotec (217/24)

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Cargotec Oyj (Cargotec), held on May 30,
2024, resolved on a share distribution of Kalmar Corporation (Kalmar) to
Cargotec shareholders, whereby one (1) Cargotec share of class A and class B
will entitle their holder to receive one (1) share of corresponding share class
(i.e., class A or class B) in Kalmar. The ex-date is July 1, 2024. The
anticipated first trading day for the Kalmar class B shares on Nasdaq Helsinki
is July 1, 2024. 

NASDAQ Derivatives Markets did not carry out a re-calculation of options,
regular and gross return forwards in Cargotec (CGCB) because there were no open
positions. 

Underlying ISIN code for Cargotec (CGCB) will be changed to FI4000571013.

For contact details please see attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1231590
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
