OneMain Financial: What is the Best Way to Get an RV Loan

Purchasing a recreational vehicle (RV) offers a ticket to adventure and there are a couple of popular avenues potential owners can explore when it comes to financing. One common route is to secure financing through a dealership, utilizing the RV as collateral for a secured loan. This method often simplifies the process, providing financing and purchase options in one location.

Another avenue is obtaining an unsecured personal loan, where the RV itself is not used as collateral. Lenders specializing in these unsecured RV loans , offer an alternative for those seeking a different financial route. For individuals looking to navigate the process of acquiring an RV, understanding these options is the first step toward taking the wheel of their home on the road. The best way to get started is to do the following:

1. Do a Credit Score Check

A borrower's credit score is one of the primary factors lenders consider when deciding whether to approve a loan application. A higher credit score typically indicates to lenders that the applicant is a lower-risk borrower, making them more likely to qualify for a loan and potentially at a lower interest rate.

2. Calculate Debt-to-Income Ratio

The second hurdle to clear with lenders is having a low debt-to-income ratio (DTI). DTI is calculated by dividing the applicant's monthly bill payments by their gross income.

DTI provides a snapshot of the applicant's financial health and helps borrowers understand how much of their income goes toward servicing existing debts, giving them insight into their overall financial situation.

3. Shop Around for a Lender

This is the most straightforward step in this process. Traditional banks and credit unions offer unsecured personal loans. Online lenders might advertise them specifically as RV loans. It's best to shop around to get the best rates. Comparing interest rates, loan terms, and fees from multiple sources could help applicants identify the most competitive offers. Submitting a "prequalification" request that will not affect the applicant's credit score is also helpful.

4. Submit a Loan Application

Lenders typically present conditional loan offers when the applicant submits a prequalification request. If the potential borrower does not request a prequalification, they can simply apply online or in person, depending on the lender. Because submitting a complete application typically affects the applicant's credit score it's important to ensure all information provided is accurate and complete. An incomplete application can slow down the lender's review process.

Please note that loan approval depends on various factors, including the applicant's financial situation, such as cash flow, credit history, and other relevant criteria determined by the lender. Meeting specific eligibility requirements does not guarantee loan approval.

The Bottom Line

Securing an RV loan is a journey requiring thoughtful preparation and strategic decision-making. Whether opting for a secured loan through a dealership or pursuing an unsecured personal loan from an external lender, the path to ownership begins with understanding one's credit health and financial standing. A thorough credit check, an assessment of debt-to-income ratio, and a comprehensive comparison of lender options are critical steps in securing favorable loan terms.

Once equipped with this knowledge, submitting a loan application is the final step toward turning the dream of RV ownership into a reality. Remember, while navigating these financial waters, every step taken should be with the aim of ensuring a smooth ride ahead. With careful planning and due diligence, the keys to a new adventure await.

