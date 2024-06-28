Aspen Dental: Exploring the Latest in Dental Crown Technology and Procedures in Port Saint Lucie, FL

Dental crowns have come a long way in recent years, and today's crowns are practically indistinguishable from natural teeth. Dental crowns may be a solution your dentist recommends if you've had damage to one or more teeth or are experiencing tooth decay. A local dentist in Port St. Lucie can help you review the procedure and explore whether it makes sense for you. Before visiting your dentist, familiarize yourself with these advancements in dental crown technology and procedures.

Materials have advanced

The dental crown landscape has evolved over the last few decades from primarily gold dental crowns to options that are both durable and natural looking. The most common materials used for crowns in 2024 include:

Zirconia: Because of its strength and naturally beautiful aesthetic, zirconia has become a popular choice for dental crowns.

Porcelain: Since porcelain crowns are fused to metal, they benefit from the visual appeal of porcelain with the strength of metal.

Metal alloys: Since your back teeth require more strength to chew, metal alloys may be considered for a crown in the back of your mouth. A metal crown may include alloys with high levels of gold, platinum, chromium, nickel, or palladium.

Ceramic: A ceramic crown is made from other materials like alumina, which resembles your natural tooth color and structure. Ceramic crowns may be more resistant to chipping.

Because of the advances in materials, today's dental crowns can last 10 to 15 years on average. Your dentist can advise you on how long a crown might last, depending on their recommended type.

Caring for crowns is simple

Thanks to the advances in dental crown materials, the porcelain and ceramic crowns that are most commonly used can mimic the look and feel of natural teeth. Because they're durable, you can care for them with the same brushing, flossing, and other oral care habits you use for your other teeth.

Spend less time at the dentist

Typically, from start to finish, placing a dental crown can take from two to six weeks. During the first visit, your dentist will take an impression of your teeth and place a temporary crown. You'll return to everyday life while the permanent crown is being crafted and return a few weeks later to have it placed.

However, recent technological advances have made same-day crowns an option. A technology called CEREC, which is available in some dental offices, maps the mouth and uses a blueprint to craft a ceramic crown in real time, the whole process taking only a few minutes.

The bottom line

The technology for dental crowns continues to evolve, making the procedure more efficient and affordable than ever before. If you're interested in getting a dental crown, talk to your dental provider in Port St. Lucie to see what's possible.

