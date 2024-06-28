Researchers from China University of Petroleum have reported on hydrogen-microorganism interactions in underground storage, while Sungrow Hydrogen has won a $4. 1 billion bid for an integrated hydrogen, ammonia, and methanol project. China University of Petroleum researchers have analyzed underground hydrogen storage in aquifers, depleted reservoirs, and salt caverns, focusing on hydrogen-microorganism interactions. They said in "Integration of underground green hydrogen storage in hybrid energy generation" that there is a need for geological analysis and hazard mitigation to ensure stable, affordable ...

