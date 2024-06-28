China's cumulative installed PV capacity reached 690 GW at the end of May, according to recent numbers released by the country's National Energy Administration (NEA). The NEA said that PV developers in China installed 79. 15 GW of new solar from January to May, including 19. 04 GW in May alone, up 47. 6% from May 2023. By the end of May, total installed power generation capacity reached 3. 04 TW, up 14. 1% year on year. Solar power capacity stood at 690 GW, up 52. 2%, and wind power capacity at 460 GW, up 20. 5%. KStar has announced plans for a private placement to raise CNY 1. 25 billion ($172. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...