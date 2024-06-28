Anzeige
Freitag, 28.06.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
28.06.2024 18:06 Uhr
92 Leser
BWA Group Plc - Total Voting Rights

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 28

28 June 2024

BWA Group PLC

("BWA" or the "Company")

Total Voting Rights

BWA (AQSE: BWAP), which has mineral exploration licences in both Cameroon and Canada at various stages of development and is quoted on London's AQSE Growth Market, announces that the Company's issued share capital as at the date of this announcement comprises 842,603,530, ordinary shares of 0.5 pence each ("Ordinary Shares") in issue, each with one voting right. The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 842,603,530. This figure should be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The Directors of BWA are responsible for the contents of this announcement.

For further information:

BWA Group PLC-

James Butterfield - Managing Director

Jonathan Wearing - Chairman

+44 (0) 7770 225253

enquiries@bwagroupplc.com

Allenby Capital Limited

Corporate Adviser

Nick Harris/Lauren Wright

+44 (0) 20 3328 5656

Oberon Capital

Broker

Nick Lovering/Adam Pollock

+44 (0) 20 3179 5300


© 2024 PR Newswire
