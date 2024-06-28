Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 28.06.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Die Ruhe vor dem Sturm... Warum Sie genau jetzt zugreifen sollten?!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JSDZ | ISIN: FR0013357621 | Ticker-Symbol: 2WSA
Frankfurt
28.06.24
08:04 Uhr
51,60 Euro
-0,50
-0,96 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WAVESTONE SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WAVESTONE SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
50,6051,8018:45
Actusnews Wire
28.06.2024 18:23 Uhr
90 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

WAVESTONE: Shareholders' Annual General Meeting documents available (in French)

Wavestone would like to inform its shareholders that the information related to the Annual General Meeting to take place on July 25, 2024 is now available. It can be found (in French) under the Investors > Annual general meetings section of Wavestone website.

The documents contain:

  • the Meeting notice;
  • the Board of Directors report to the 07/25/24 Annual General Meeting;
  • the Consolidated financial statements and Company financial statements at 03/31/24;
  • the report on corporate governance;
  • the 2023/24 statement of non-financial performance.

The documents required by Article R.225-83 of the French Commercial Code are available to shareholders at the company's headquarters: Tour Franklin, 100-101 terrasse Boieldieu, 92042 Paris La Defense Cedex.

They can also be requested from Uptevia - "Service Assemblées Générales » - 12 place des États-Unis CS 40083, 92549 Montrouge Cedex.

Notice of the General Meeting, containing the agenda and draft resolutions, was published on June 17, 2023 in the "BALO" no. 73.

About Wavestone

Wavestone is a consulting powerhouse, dedicated to supporting strategic transformations of businesses and organizations in a world that is undergoing unprecedented change, with the ambition to create positive and long-lasting impacts for all its stakeholders.

Drawing on more than 5,500 employees in 17 countries across Europe, North America and Asia, the firm offers a 360° portfolio of high-value consulting services, combining seamlessly first-class sector expertise with a wide range of cross-industry capabilities.

Wavestone is listed on Euronext Paris and recognized as a Great Place to Work®.

Wavestone
Pascal Imbert
CEO
Tel.: +33 (0)1 49 03 20 00

Benjamin Clément
Financial Communication
Tel.: +33 (0)1 49 03 20 00		Actus
Mathieu Omnes
Investor and Analyst Relations
Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 92

Deborah Schwartz
Press relations
Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 35
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: nG6aYJmcaW7GxmyaZZiWaWaZmZdnlZHHmGaWnJRpZ5aXcJ+WxZxnaJeZZnFnmmdr
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-86525-wavestone_mise-a-disposition-docs-preparatoires-agm-2024-en.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 Actusnews Wire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.