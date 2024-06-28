WAVESTONE: Shareholders' Annual General Meeting documents available (in French)

Wavestone would like to inform its shareholders that the information related to the Annual General Meeting to take place on July 25, 2024 is now available. It can be found (in French) under the Investors > Annual general meetings section of Wavestone website.

The documents contain:

the Meeting notice;

the Board of Directors report to the 07/25/24 Annual General Meeting;

the Consolidated financial statements and Company financial statements at 03/31/24;

the report on corporate governance;

the 2023/24 statement of non-financial performance.

The documents required by Article R.225-83 of the French Commercial Code are available to shareholders at the company's headquarters: Tour Franklin, 100-101 terrasse Boieldieu, 92042 Paris La Defense Cedex.

They can also be requested from Uptevia - "Service Assemblées Générales » - 12 place des États-Unis CS 40083, 92549 Montrouge Cedex.

Notice of the General Meeting, containing the agenda and draft resolutions, was published on June 17, 2023 in the "BALO" no. 73.

