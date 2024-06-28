CUCKOO ELECTRONICS AMERICA: CUCKOO Introduces Portable Foldable Air Circulator Perfect for Summer Breezes

With 30 hours of run time, CUCKOO's cordless circulator is ideal for indoor and outdoor use

CERRITOS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2024 / CUCKOO, a leading Korean brand in kitchen and home appliances, is proud to introduce its latest innovation in home cooling technology, the Cordless Foldable Air Circulator (CF-ECL1010WH), to the North American market.

Cordless Foldable Air Circulator

Designed for indoor and outdoor use, like summer camping, this product offers versatility with its portability and strong air circulation. Its foldable design enhances convenience without compromising performance, while fully detachable parts ensure compact storage, quick assembly, and easy cleaning. Additionally, it features a magnetic remote that attaches securely to the air circulator, ensuring it is never lost.

The Cordless Foldable Air Circulator features a 10-inch 7-blade design, reaching speeds up to 13.1 ft per second for efficient air circulation. With 4 wind modes (eco, general, sleep, turbo) and 12-speed adjustments, users can easily find their perfect setting. An integrated temperature sensor automatically adjusts the fan speed based on surrounding conditions, enhancing comfort and energy efficiency. Additionally, it offers up to 30 hours of run time on a single charge, ensuring long-lasting performance.

CUCKOO prides itself on creating cutting-edge products that cater to diverse consumer needs. The Cordless Foldable Air Circulator is a testament to this commitment, offering robust performance and seamless integration into any setting.

The Cordless Foldable Air Circulator is priced at $149.99 on the CUCKOO US website and $199.99 on the CUCKOO Canada website. It will soon be available on Amazon.

CUCKOO is a renowned South Korean brand specializing in kitchen and home appliances. Recognized as the #1 rice cooker brand in South Korea, CUCKOO leads the market with innovative technology, sleek design, and premium quality. In 2016, CUCKOO successfully ventured into North America, establishing CUCKOO Electronics America and securing its place among major US retailers. CUCKOO is committed to manufacturing products that make life simpler and more enjoyable.

For more information, visit https://cuckooamerica.com. Follow us on Instagram, https://www.instagram.com/cuckoo_america, and TikTok, https://www.tiktok.com/@cuckooamerica.

