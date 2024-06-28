Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 28, 2024) - Call the Resume Writer, led by esteemed career consultant Joy Cohen, is proud to announce a transformative suite of services designed to help job seekers across all industries secure more interviews in 90 days or less. The comprehensive offerings include professional resume writing, LinkedIn profile optimization and algorithm tactics, and personalized career coaching, all tailored to combat the increasing challenges posed by AI-driven hiring processes.

In today's job market, many applicants find themselves invisible to employers due to automated HR systems that often filter out resumes based on keywords. Advanced AI algorithms require job seekers to fill out biased online tests, many of which have nothing to do with the job and require candidates to conduct video interviews facilitated by AI, that may make hiring decisions based on things such as facial expressions, and vocal intonation. Call the Resume Writer addresses this issue head-on by creating standout resumes and LinkedIn profiles that capture the attention of decision-makers, ensuring candidates are seen and heard by potential employers and not a machine.

Joy Cohen, CEO of Call the Resume Writer, states, "Our mission is to empower job seekers to bypass career-blocking technology and get noticed by the right people. We've developed strategies that not only enhance self-marketing and interviewing skills, but also combat ageism and other discriminatory barriers that candidates often face."

Innovative Services for a Competitive Edge

Call the Resume Writer provides a range of services to job seekers at all career levels, from blue-collar workers to C-suite executives. Their offerings include:

Custom Resume & CV Writing : Crafting resumes and CVs that highlight each client's unique value proposition and accomplishments.

: Crafting resumes and CVs that highlight each client's unique value proposition and accomplishments. LinkedIn Profile Optimization : Enhancing LinkedIn profiles to attract the attention of recruiters and hiring managers.

: Enhancing LinkedIn profiles to attract the attention of recruiters and hiring managers. Career Coaching : Offering personalized coaching sessions to improve self-marketing, interviewing, and negotiation skills.

: Offering personalized coaching sessions to improve self-marketing, interviewing, and negotiation skills. Resume Distribution : Sending resumes to targeted search firms and staffing agencies to increase visibility.

: Sending resumes to targeted search firms and staffing agencies to increase visibility. Executive Services: Creating executive bios, sizzle sheets, and other tailored documents for high-level professionals.





With the rise of AI in recruitment, the job search landscape has become more challenging. Many qualified candidates are overlooked due to automated screening processes. Call the Resume Writer uses proven techniques to ensure that clients' applications stand out, even in the face of these technological hurdles. By emphasizing personalized strategies and direct engagement with hiring authorities, they significantly improve clients' chances of landing interviews and job offers.

For more information about Call the Resume Writer and to schedule a consultation, please visit www.calltheresumewriter.com.

About Call the Resume Writer:

Call the Resume Writer is a premier career services company that delivers expert resume writing, LinkedIn profile creation, and career coaching to job seekers worldwide. Under the leadership of Joy Cohen, the company has garnered excellent reviews and five-star ratings, reflecting their commitment to client success. They specialize in working with diverse clients, from blue-collar workers to top executives, providing tailored services that enhance job search outcomes and career transitions.

About Joy Cohen:

Joy Cohen's journey began in 2010 when she transitioned from a career coach to an independent career services provider after facing a layoff. Her dedication to helping others navigate the job market has led her to become a best-selling author of "Take Aim: How to Get Noticed & Hired in Tough Times," with a second edition set for release in 2025. Her expertise spans over 15 years, covering various sectors, including STEM, healthcare, manufacturing, and more. She works with clients across Canada, the US, and Globally.

