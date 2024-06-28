DuJour Select: Iconic Rao's Welcomes Culinary Legends Frank Pellegrino Jr., Dino Gatto, and Ron Straci

Rao's, the renowned New York City Italian restaurant known for its exclusivity and mouthwatering cuisine, is excited to announce the continued culinary leadership of Frank Pellegrino Jr., Dino Gatto, and Ron Straci. These celebrated figures are committed to preserving and enhancing the legacy of Rao's, ensuring every guest experiences the unparalleled dining that has made Rao's a beloved institution for over a century.

Frank Pellegrino Jr., son of the legendary Frank Pellegrino Sr., has been a pillar at Rao's, bringing a rich heritage of Italian culinary artistry to the forefront. With an unwavering dedication to quality and tradition, Frank Jr. has been instrumental in maintaining Rao's status as a gastronomic treasure.

Dino Gatto, with his exceptional culinary skills and creative flair, has been an integral part of Rao's success. His expertise and passion for authentic Italian cuisine have delighted patrons and critics alike, solidifying Rao's reputation as a destination for exquisite dining.

Ron Straci, Frank Jr.'s cousin and an essential part of the Rao's family, has played a significant role in the restaurant's operations and its enduring appeal. His commitment to excellence and his deep understanding of the restaurant's heritage have helped maintain the warm, family-like atmosphere that guests have come to love.

"Rao's is not just a restaurant; it's a family legacy," said Frank Pellegrino Jr. "We are dedicated to providing our guests with an authentic and unforgettable dining experience, steeped in tradition and culinary excellence."

Dino Gatto added, "Our commitment to using the finest ingredients and traditional cooking methods remains unwavering. We are honored to continue serving our loyal patrons and welcoming new guests to experience the magic of Rao's."

Ron Straci commented, "Being a part of Rao's is a tremendous honor. We take great pride in our history and are committed to preserving the essence of what makes Rao's so special."

Rao's, located in East Harlem, has been serving its distinguished clientele since 1896. With only ten tables, the restaurant's exclusivity is part of its charm, attracting celebrities, politicians, and food enthusiasts from around the world. The secret to Rao's enduring appeal lies in its warm, family-like atmosphere and its commitment to culinary perfection.

As Frank Pellegrino Jr., Dino Gatto, and Ron Straci continue to lead the team, Rao's is poised to uphold its legacy while embracing new culinary inspirations. Guests can expect a menu filled with classic Italian dishes, meticulously prepared and served with the same passion that has defined Rao's for generations.

About Rao's:

Established in 1896, Rao's is a historic Italian restaurant located in East Harlem, New York City. Known for its exclusivity and rich culinary heritage, Rao's offers an intimate dining experience with only ten tables, serving authentic Italian cuisine to its discerning guests.

For More Information

For further information please contact Pat Davis with the contact information below.

Press Contact:

Info@DuJour.com

646-706-7669

SOURCE: DuJour Select

View the original press release on accesswire.com