Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 28, 2024) - FEC RESOURCES INC. (OTC Pink: FECOF) ("FEC" or the "Company") received a request for a repayment plan from PXP Energy Corporation ("PXP") with respect to the $678,206 principal and approximately $72,133 of accrued interest due to PXP by the Company. The loan is due on June 30, 2024.

The Company is pleased to report that it requested and received an extension of the repayment due date from June 30, 2024 to September 30, 2024 with all other terms of the loan remaining the same.

