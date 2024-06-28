ZetrOZ Systems: samrecover Sponsors NFL Player Derrick Gore's Youth Football Camp

Inventors of the sustained acoustic medicine ultrasound treatment, popular with football players and other athletes for promoting injury healing, will provide gear for the camp supporting young athletes in Syracuse, N.Y.

TRUMBULL, CT / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2024 / samrecover®, a medical device company and creator of the sam® wearable ultrasound unit for soft tissue healing, along with LnUP, is sponsoring a free youth football camp hosted by NFL running back Derrick Gore on June 29 in Syracuse, N.Y. samrecover® is proud to support the community's young athletes by providing bags, water bottles, mini footballs and other gear.

The youth football camp, at Nottingham High School, is open to children ages 6 to 18 and will provide elite skills training and mentorship at no cost. The event is part of samrecover®'s commitment to strengthen its engagement with communities and foster the benefits of healthy and active lifestyles.

"We are thrilled to support this camp and contribute to the growth and development of young athletes," said George Lewis, founder and CEO of samrecover®. "Our support reflects our commitment to the community and the positive impact of sports."

Gore understands the importance of positive role models in sports and having organizations contribute to a community. "This is the community I grew up in. With limited resources here, I want to give back and share the knowledge I've gained," he said. "A camp like this gives youth a positive outlet. It helped me as a kid, and I want today's youth to have that same opportunity."

Football players at the college and professional level use the sam® wearable ultrasound device to help them stay on the practice and playing fields. Because players run and change directions at high speed, they can be susceptible to soft tissue injuries to limbs and joints.

Multiple studies by respected sports medicine experts at Ohio State University, Duke University and other institutions have found that treatment with the sam® device improves injury healing, reducing pain and speeding recovery of tendons and ligaments, joints and large muscle groups.

The sam® sustained acoustic medicine system works by increasing blood vessel diameters to improve blood flow. That increases oxygenated hemoglobin at the therapy site and removes cytokine enzymes and cellular waste for more rapid soft tissue healing.

Now with hundreds of thousands of successful treatments, the sam® wearable ultrasound unit is the only FDA-cleared, long-duration ultrasound device for prescription home use. Sustained acoustic medicine has been proven effective in more than 40 peer-reviewed publications and 20 Level 1-5 clinical studies.

For more information, please visit https://samrecover.com/.

About samrecover®

samrecover® is a product from ZetrOZ Systems, a leading healing innovation in sports medicine and developer of wearable bioelectronic devices to deliver sustained acoustic medicine (sam®). Researched and funded by the federal government, ZetrOZ is built on the proprietary medical technology of 46 patents and is the exclusive manufacturer and developer of the sam® product line, designed to treat acute and chronic musculoskeletal conditions.

Contact Information

Maria Penaloza

maria.penaloza@newswire.com

SOURCE: ZetrOZ Systems

View the original press release on newswire.com.