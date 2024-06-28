Blake A. Steele: Early Warning Report Filed for Azarga Metals Corp.

Blake A. Steele ("Steele") reports that he has acquired securities of Azarga Metals Corp. (the "Issuer") privately and has filed an early warning report advising of his holdings in the Issuer.

Prior to the completion of the acquisition, Steele owned 1,281,951 Common Shares representing 3.5% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares of the Issuer. Following the acquisition, Steele owns 6,287,881 Common Shares, representing 17.3% of issued and outstanding Common Shares of the Issuer.

Steele also holds 400,000 Restricted Share Units of the Issuer, that will convert on the vesting date into 400,000 Common Shares so that Steele would then own in aggregate 6,787,881 Common Shares representing an aggregate ownership interest of approximately 18.2% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a partially diluted basis.

The securities were acquired for investment purposes and the Acquiror may, depending on market and other conditions, acquire and/or dispose of securities through the open market, through private transactions or through the Company's stock option plan as circumstances or market conditions may warrant.

BLAKE A. STEELE

E: blake@azargaresources.com

P: +852-6114-4298

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Blake A. Steele

