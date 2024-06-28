Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 28.06.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Die Ruhe vor dem Sturm... Warum Sie genau jetzt zugreifen sollten?!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3EMCV | ISIN: CA05478A2083 | Ticker-Symbol: TGP
Frankfurt
28.06.24
08:10 Uhr
0,010 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AZARGA METALS CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AZARGA METALS CORP 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
28.06.2024 20:26 Uhr
81 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Blake A. Steele: Early Warning Report Filed for Azarga Metals Corp.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2024 / Blake A. Steele ("Steele") reports that he has acquired securities of Azarga Metals Corp. (the "Issuer") privately and has filed an early warning report advising of his holdings in the Issuer.

Prior to the completion of the acquisition, Steele owned 1,281,951 Common Shares representing 3.5% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares of the Issuer. Following the acquisition, Steele owns 6,287,881 Common Shares, representing 17.3% of issued and outstanding Common Shares of the Issuer.

Steele also holds 400,000 Restricted Share Units of the Issuer, that will convert on the vesting date into 400,000 Common Shares so that Steele would then own in aggregate 6,787,881 Common Shares representing an aggregate ownership interest of approximately 18.2% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a partially diluted basis.

The securities were acquired for investment purposes and the Acquiror may, depending on market and other conditions, acquire and/or dispose of securities through the open market, through private transactions or through the Company's stock option plan as circumstances or market conditions may warrant.

BLAKE A. STEELE
E: blake@azargaresources.com
P: +852-6114-4298

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Blake A. Steele



View the original press release on accesswire.com

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.