Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 28, 2024) - Lodestar Battery Metals (TSXV: LSTR) (OTCQB: SVTNF) ("Lodestar" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has appointed Kyle Appleby as Chief Financial Officer of the Company to fill the vacancy of outgoing Chief Financial Officer Killian Ruby. The Company would like to thank Mr. Ruby for his services as Chief Financial Officer of the Company.

Mr. Appleby is a seasoned Chief Financial Officer who has spent the first 10 years of his career working in public accounting where he worked in both audit and advisory practices working with private companies and investment funds. He has been the Chief Financial Officer for numerous companies, listed in Canada, U.S. and London and has extensive experience in financial reporting, IPOs, fund raising, and corporate governance. He holds a Chartered Professional Accountant designation and is a member in good standing of the Chartered Professional Accountants of Ontario and Canada. Over a 20-year career, Kyle has provided CFO services to a number of public and private companies, both in Canada and abroad. He has a strong record of assisting companies with financial reporting and controls, governance, operations, financing, regulatory compliance and taxation. Kyle is a member in good standing of the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada and the Chartered Professional Accountants of Ontario.

In addition, Mr. Scott Margach has resigned as Executive Vice President and will remain as an independent director of the Company. Mr. Gary Prihar and Killian Ruby have also resigned as a director of the Company. As a result of the above noted changes, the Company's board will consist of three directors: Mr. Lowell Kamin, Scott Margach and Leo Horn. Of the three directors, Mr. Scott Margach and Mr. Leo Horn will be independent directors of the Company.

Grant of Stock Options

Lodestar also announces it has granted options to purchase 800,000 common shares to its independent directors. The options are exercisable at $0.05 per share, fully vested and expire five years from the date of grant.

About Lodestar Battery Metals Corp.

Lodestar Battery Metals Corp. is a Canadian mining exploration company focused on the critical metals space. The Company's 100% owned flagship Peny Property comprises of 47 mineral claims totalling 11,191 hectares in the Snow Lake District, Manitoba, with access to tier-1 existing infrastructure: railway, roads, airstrip, and power. The Company also owns 100% interest in two significant silver assets in Mexico. The Company intends to build a strong portfolio of battery metals projects to drive future growth through exploration success and from later-stage projects with production potential. The Lodestar business plan calls for a dynamic combination of developing its existing properties, acquisitions, and partnerships to achieve this growth. For more information, visit https://lodestarbatterymetals.ca/.

Contacts

Lodestar Battery Metals Corp.

Lowell Kamin, President, CEO & Chairman of the Board

(416) 272-1241

lowell@lodestarbatterymetals.ca

Investor Relations

Alyssa Barry, IR Labs Inc.

1-(833)-947-5227

alyssa@irlabs.ca

Forward-Looking Statements

The information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. Lodestar cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by several material factors, many of which are beyond Lodestar's control. Such factors include, among other things, risks and uncertainties relating to Lodestar's limited operating history and the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/214886

SOURCE: Lodestar Battery Metals Corp.