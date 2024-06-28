Pro Real Tech Celebrates One-Year Anniversary with Achievements and Growth

Pro Real Tech, a dynamic and innovative digital agency, proudly celebrates its first anniversary today, June 28, 2024. Since its inception in June 2023, Pro Real Tech has established itself in the digital industry, offering a comprehensive suite of services, including digital marketing, graphic design, web design & development, software development, and video production & editing.

In celebration of this significant milestone, Pro Real Tech invites clients, partners, stakeholders, and the media to join in recognizing their achievements over the past year. The company's commitment to excellence and client satisfaction has driven remarkable accomplishments. Pro Real Tech has strategically partnered with international companies such as SK IT SOLUTION BD, Taq Mall, and GIRLS FLORA LTD to expand its global footprint and enhance its service offerings.

Pro Real Tech has completed over 450 projects across various fields, demonstrating their expertise and contributing to the success of a diverse global clientele. Within its inaugural year, the company achieved significant financial milestones, generating over $1.3 million in revenue. This economic success underscores the satisfaction of clients who have benefited from Pro Real Tech's innovative digital solutions.

Launch of Corexta: Empowering Agencies with Cutting-Edge Software

A highlight of Pro Real Tech's first year includes the launch of Corexta, a comprehensive solution designed to streamline agency management operations. Corexta integrates essential tools such as project management, client management, finance management, HR solutions, CRM, asset management, recruitment tools, and payroll management into a unified interface. This innovative software platform empowers agencies to optimize efficiency, enhance collaboration, and achieve measurable results.

Leadership and Team Dynamics

The success of Pro Real Tech is contributed by its visionary leadership and dedicated team members. Founder and CEO MD Sabbir Khan is the lifeline for the company's rapid growth. He always appreciates the team's collaborative spirit and commitment to excellence. "We believe in facilitating a workplace culture where creativity develops alongside productivity," says MD Sabbir Khan. He also added, "Our team members are encouraged to find joy in their work, which not only boosts their creativity but also ensures timely project delivery and client satisfaction.

The Managing Director, MD Rokibul Hasan, always stands as a strong telamon for the company. He plays a crucial role in maintaining operational excellence at Pro Real Tech. His accurate and careful approach to managing day-to-day operations ensures that the company operates efficiently and effectively. He ensures all the projects meet the high standards set by their leadership. MD Rokibul Hasan said, "Getting a proper result is not so difficult when you have a team like Pro Real Tech. I wish to contribute more to the digital world in the future and want to congratulate my team on this remarkable occasion."

MD Zebon Hasan, the Project Manager, whose accurate supervision ensures that every project meets its deadlines and exceeds client expectations. With a keen eye for detail and a proactive approach, MD Zebon Hasan fosters a culture of liability and efficiency within the team. His strategic guidance and collaborative spirit empower team members to innovate and execute projects seamlessly. With his skill, the project management process at Pro Real Tech is streamlined and effective, allowing the team to deliver high-quality solutions that drive client success consistently.

Future Outlook and Commitment to Innovation

Looking ahead, Pro Real Tech remains focused on driving the latest innovation and exceeding client expectations. The company continues to invest in research and development to introduce cutting-edge technologies that anticipate market trends and empower businesses to thrive in the digital era.

As part of its growth strategy, Pro Real Tech is actively seeking strategic investors to support its ambitious expansion plans. With a proven track record of delivering exceptional results and a clear vision for the future, Pro Real Tech offers investors a great opportunity to get a healthy share of revenue and to participate in the dynamic digital agency sector.

"We are excited about the future and the opportunities it holds," says MD Sabbir Khan. "Our commitment to innovation, paralleled with our dedication to client success, will continue to propel Pro Real Tech forward as a leader in the digital World. With the support of fund investors, we aim to accelerate our growth trajectory and expand our reach, further solidifying our position as a preferred partner for businesses seeking transformative digital solutions,"

Media Contact

Organization: Pro Real Tech

Contact Person: MD SABBIR KHAN

Website: https://www.prorealtech.com

Email: Info@prorealtech.com

Contact Number: +8801760996619

Address: 3rd Floor, House No-28, Beacon Mor

City: Rangpur

Country: Bangladesh

SOURCE: Pro Real Tech

