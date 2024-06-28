ITRCC Announces New Toll Rates for Indiana Toll Road Customers Effective July 1, 2024

ELKHART, IN / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2024 / ITR Concession Company LLC (ITRCC), the concessionaire and operator of the Indiana Toll Road (ITR), confirmed that the annual increase to toll rates will take effect in July. Beginning July 1, 2024, the toll rate for a full-length, 157-mile trip will increase to $15.54 for a Class 2 passenger vehicle and to $83.86 for a Class 5 truck.

Toll rates vary according to vehicle class, distance traveled, and payment method, with most customers paying a substantially lower toll than the full-length maximum fare. For example, the average Class 2 passenger vehicle toll rate is only $4-5. We recommend that customers visit https://www.indianatollroad.org/toll-calculator/ for further details.

As required by the Concession and Lease Agreement, toll revenues are utilized by ITRCC to invest in ongoing enhancements to the roadway infrastructure and customer services. In December 2023, ITRCC completed the Northwest Indiana Bridge Rehabilitation Project in Lake County, which involved the reconstruction of 19 bridge structures, and in 2025, will deliver a major pavement and bridge reconstruction project in LaGrange and Steuben counties. Together, these projects demonstrate ITRCC's dedication to the continuous improvement of this vital transportation corridor.

About the Indiana Toll Road

Established in 2006, ITR Concession Company LLC (ITRCC)'s responsibilities are detailed in the Concession and Lease Agreement with the Indiana Finance Authority, such as the construction, maintenance, repair, and operation of the 157-mile Indiana Toll Road. Headquartered in Elkhart, the Toll Road spans northern Indiana, linking Chicago with the Eastern Seaboard. Designated as part of Interstate 80/90, the Toll Road serves as a vital transportation link in the Midwest.

Contact Information

Yvette Leyva

Communications Specialist

yleyva@indianatollroad.org

5742614028

SOURCE: ITR Concession Company LLC

View the original press release on newswire.com.