Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 28, 2024) - Goldshore Resources Inc. (TSXV: GSHR) (OTCQB: GSHRF) (FSE: 8X00) ("Goldshore" or the "Company") is pleased to provide further information on its communications program in addition to the Company news releases dated June 20, 2024 and June 26, 2024.

The Company has engaged the following service providers (the "Contractors") to advise and coordinate market communications and investor relations on behalf of the Company. The Company is at arms-length from each of the Contractors and does not propose to issue any securities to any of the Contractors in consideration of services to be provided to the Company.

The Company has engaged Independent Trading Group (ITG), Inc. ("ITG") on a monthly basis from June 10, 2024, to provide market making services to the Company in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"). ITG is an independent broker-dealer based in Toronto, Ontario. ITG will trade shares of the Company on the TSXV with the objective of maintaining a reasonable market and improving liquidity of the Company's common shares. ITG is entitled to receive a monthly fee of $6,000 in consideration of the services provided, primarily to be conducted by ITG's market maker Chris Kaplan. At the time of the engagement, to the Company's knowledge, neither ITG nor its principals have any interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Company.

The Company has engaged Earthlabs Media Inc. ("Earthlabs") for a term of six months from June 13, 2024, to assist with the development of featured articles and videos describing the activities of the Company. Earthlabs is based in Toronto, Ontario, and has received a total fee of $75,000 in consideration for services to be provided through the term of the engagement. Services provided by Earthlabs will be overseen on behalf of Earthlabs by Jonathan Brazeau. To the Company's knowledge, neither EarthLabs nor its principals have any interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Company.

The Company has engaged DCWL Media Ventures Ltd. ("DCWL") to provide a video describing the activities of the Company. DCWL received a total fee of $7,500 in consideration for services to be provided. DCWL is based in Vancouver, British Columbia and is wholly-owned by David Lin. To the Company's knowledge, neither DCWL nor Mr. Lin have any interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Company.

The Company has engaged Conrad Orzel on a monthly basis from July 1 to December 31, 2024, to provide inbound and outbound communications management and investor meeting management services to the Company. Mr. Orzel is based in Vancouver, British Columbia, and is entitled to receive a monthly fee of $2,500 in consideration for services to be provided through the term of the engagement. The Company was advised that Mr. Orzel currently holds common shares of the Company, but does not have any other interest in the securities of the Company.

The Company has engaged OGIB Corporate Bulletin ("OGIB") from June 25, 2024 for a term of nine months, to provide digital marketing services, including content creation, distribution and market awareness compaigns. OGIB is a subscription service based in Victoria, British Columbia, which provides research on public companies and is wholly-owned by Keith Schaefer. OGIB received a total fee of $40,000 in consideration for services to be provided through the term of the engagement. To the Company's knowledge, neither OGIB nor Mr. Shaefer have any interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Company.

The Company has engaged GRA Enterprises LLC DBA National Inflation Association ("NIA") for a term of three months from July 1, 2024, which can be extended at the option of the Company, to provide distribution and exposure of the Company's activities through email distribution lists, website hosting, and blog posts, as well as interviews and technical updates to build awareness of the Company. NIA is based in Moorseville, North Carolina and has received a total fee of US$30,000 in consideration for services to be provided through the term of the engagement. Services provided by NIA will be overseen on behalf of NIA by Gerard Adams. To the Company's knowledge, neither NIA nor its principals have any interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Company.

The engagements with the Contractors are subject to the filing requirements of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Goldshore

Goldshore is a growth-oriented gold company focused on delivering long-term shareholder and stakeholder value through the acquisition and advancement of primary gold assets in tier-one jurisdictions. It is led by the ex-global head of structural geology for the world's largest gold company and backed by one of Canada's pre-eminent private equity firms. The Company's current focus is the advanced stage 100% owned Moss Gold Project which has large scale, high grade and excellent metallurgy. It is uniquely positioned in Ontario, Canada, with direct accessibility from the Trans-Canada Highway with hydroelectric power at site, supportive local communities and skilled workforce. The Company has invested over $60 million of new capital and completed approximately 80,000 meters of drilling on the Moss Gold Project, which, in aggregate, has had over 235,000 meters of drilling. The 2024 updated NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate ("MRE") has expanded to 1.54 million ounces of Indicated gold resources at 1.23 g/t Au and 5.20 million ounces of Inferred gold resources at 1.11 g/t Au. The MRE only encompasses 3.6 kilometers of the 35+ kilometer mineralized trend, remains open at depth and along strike and is one of the few remaining major Canadian gold deposits positioned for fast track through this development cycle. For more information, please visit SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and the Company's website (www.goldshoreresources.com).

For More Information - Please Contact:

Michael Henrichsen

President, Chief Executive Officer and Director

Goldshore Resources Inc.

E: mhenrichsen@goldshoreresources.com

W: www.goldshoreresources.com

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements, or developments to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur.

Forward-looking statements in this news release include, among others, statements relating to expectations regarding the exploration and development of the Moss Gold Project, the release of an updated mineral resource estimate and preliminary economic assessment, and other statements that are not historical facts. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks include, among others: the Company may require additional financing from time to time in order to continue its operations which may not be available when needed or on acceptable terms and conditions acceptable; compliance with extensive government regulation; domestic and foreign laws and regulations could adversely affect the Company's business and results of operations; the stock markets have experienced volatility that often has been unrelated to the performance of companies and these fluctuations may adversely affect the price of the Company's securities, regardless of its operating performance; and the impact of COVID-19.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of the Company as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/214954

SOURCE: Goldshore Resources Inc.